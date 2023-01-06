All hail the King

IT WAS the football match that turned into a riot, with a man losing his life in the process.
Fifty years later, I still don’t know if the police overreacted after the crowd got a little antsy when kick-off was delayed, but whatever transpired, I got my first smell of tear gas, along with the thousands of others packed into the Queen’s Park Oval that September afternoon in 1972.
The effects of the gas were felt as far as St James, the breeze taking it in that direction, but not before it blew straight into the Sir Errol dos Santos Stand, on the western side of the Oval, where my brother and I thought we had the best seats in the house to see the world’s first global sporting superstar.
With eyes burning and an acrid smell in the air, we headed towards the back of the stand to escape the fumes and someone said if you had a handkerchief, go in the bathroom and wet it and cover your face. Supposedly scarred by WASA’s lack of delivery over the years, I seem to remember there wasn’t any water in the pipes but my brother says there was, and he’s a bit younger than me so I’ll trust his memory. He says one of his friends took off his jersey and soaked it before putting it over his face.
The aftereffects didn’t last long and with some quick repairs to the fence around the perimeter, the players eventually took the field, with everyone’s eyes on Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, the King of Football.
Two years after helping Brazil win his and the Selecao’s third FIFA World Cup, with a dazzling display in the final against Italy at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Pelé was in Trinidad with his Brazilian club Santos to play an exhibition match against the Trinidad and Tobago national team, a tenth Independence anniversary gift from the Dr Eric Williams-led government of the day.
And Pelé scored the only goal in the game, which was shortened due to the earlier contretemps, supposedly caused by the late arrival of Santos’ gear. But that didn’t seem to bother the King, he and his teammates touring the globe as part of his official designation as a “national treasure”, the then Brazilian military rulers bestowing him with that title and resisting all attempts by top European clubs to lure him to play abroad.
Real Madrid made many offers which were all refused, starting from the time Brazil and Pelé won their first World Cup, in 1958, when he was still a teenager. He played for his boyhood club Santos right up to 1974, when he retired, but soon found himself deep in debt due to bad business deals, some made by family and friends, which “don’t mix” when it comes to financial transactions, he admitted years later.
And that’s when the North American Soccer League stepped in and he signed with the New York Cosmos in 1975, taking his talent to the “soccer wilderness” of the United States of America, which is how Bob Ley termed it in ESPN FC’s tribute to Pelé the night he died last week Thursday.
Franz Beckenbauer was among those singing his praises, “...the greatest soccer player in the history of this game”, said the Kaiser, no slouch himself and a teammate of Pelé’s at Cosmos, where T&T superstars like Everald “Gally” Cummings and Steve David also got to see him at close quarters in the NASL.
“He was tough,” said another Cosmos teammate, goalkeeper Shep Messing, not needing to remind anyone that Pelé was also the most fouled player in the history of the game, modern-day strikers being much more protected by referees.
The thing with Pelé, though, was that you saw his smile before you marvelled at his superlative skills, that big, toothy grin almost never leaving his face. He took all the kicks and bad tackles in his stride, neither moaning nor rolling about or letting the ugly side of the beautiful game put him off.
And he always told you about “love...love...love”, exhorting the fans to say it three times with him after he played his final game for the Cosmos in 1977.
When he scored his 1,000th goal, a penalty for Santos in 1969, and everyone was going crazy all around him, a Brazilian reporter on ESPN FC’s tribute said the “first words that come out of Pelé’s mouth” were: “Don’t forget about the kids...the poor kids.”
Despite being considered a god on earth in Brazil and the adulation everywhere else, the shoeshine boy from the favela never forgot his roots, the inspiration for all the barefoot children right around the world who aspired to emulate him. But there was only one Pelé, just as there was only one Muhammad Ali, who melted in Pelé’s presence whenever they met.
I got my chance in the early ’90s when Pelé returned to Trinidad, I believe on a promotional trip for one of the many products he endorsed, at an expo staged outside the Hasely Crawford Stadium.
It was a week night and there weren’t many people around, despite Pelé being in town, and the first thing I saw was the smile as he greeted me, striking up a brief conversation in his booming voice before I asked him for his autograph.
I got it for Troy Hadeed, youngest son of ex-racehorse trainer Joe Hadeed, who was a huge football fan in his youth. Now that Pelé’s gone, I wonder what Troy did with that memento of a man hailed by ESPN’S Ley as football’s “supreme artist”, who amazed the common man as well as royalty, Queen Elizabeth II breaking protocol to shake his hand, such was his enduring appeal.
The greatest ever, bar none, and we will never forget him.
Rest in peace, King Pelé.
—Author Marlon Miller is an ‘Express’ news editor.