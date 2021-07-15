All of society must invest in our young people

President Paula-Mae Weekes---use

President Paula-Mae Weekes

World Youth Skills Day 2021 celebrates the resilience and creativity of young people throughout the Covid-19 crisis, and promotes the importance of youth skills development and innovation in a post-pandemic world.

That Covid-19 has widened the existing skills gap between formal schooling and the ever-evolving world of work is undeniable. Hundreds of millions of young people globally have had their education, plans and ambitions delayed, derailed or aborted due to the full or partial closures of academic and training institutions.

With distance learning and virtual classrooms fast becoming the order of the day, for over a year young people without access to devices or connectivity have had no reliable or sustainable means of continuing their schooling and instruction.

In Trinidad and Tobago, approxi­mately 30,000 students are unable to access e-learning platforms, down from around 65,000 at the start of the pandemic. The disruption to the traditional operations of technical and vocational education and training institutions is expected to have long-term consequences on the labour market, with the United Nations estimating an 8.7-per cent drop in youth employment worldwide in 2020, compared with 3.7 per cent for adults.

It is therefore critical that all our young people not only gain access to online learning opportunities, but also develop the practical tools and abilities needed to thrive in this era of crisis and uncertainty and beyond. Our education system must pay greater attention to honing the entrepreneurial, forward-thinking and creative acumen of its charges if they are to survive the present calamity as well as challenges to come.

Last year, I was elated to receive several multi-layered cloth masks with particulate filtration exceeding 95 per cent designed by a group of young, local entrepreneurs.

Many others have created or reinvented online or Instagram businesses or chosen to re-skill in the face of disruptions to their livelihood.

As one of three co-chairs of Generation Unlimited—a global United Nations initiative which empowers young people to become industrious and engage members of society through skills training and responsible citizenship—I understand the importance of ensuring young people are equipped with the competencies they need to improve their socio-economic conditions and contribute to societal progress and transformation.

We cannot allow Covid-19 to dim the hopes and ambitions of our young people. All of society—public and private sector—must invest in them in order to secure their future and that of our country.

I commend those individuals and organisations that have already pledged and donated devices to enable students to continue their education, and urge fellow citizens to find other meaningful ways to support and encourage our most precious assets.

On this World Youth Skills Day, let us leave no stone unturned as we seek to ensure young people are well furnished with the requisite proficiencies and attributes to bridge the divide between their schooling and employment, and surmount the hurdle that is Covid-19.

The above is a message

from President Paula-Mae Weekes on World Youth Skills Day 2021—July 15, 2021



