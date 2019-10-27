IN the last budget debate (2019-2020), Minister Robert Le Hunte blamed the People’s Partnership government for shutting down the aluminium smelter project and claimed if this were not done, today we would have had an industry earning us some $1.5 billion in revenue and an anchor for further diversification. In 2015, I wrote an article, which is copied below, and which attempted to show that the smelter project would have done nothing for our economic development. Lest we forget!
“Dr Keith Rowley, Opposition Leader, in an address to the Energy Chamber, indicated that if the PNM (People’s National Movement) were to win the upcoming elections (2015) they would return to the establishment of an aluminium smelter as a major thrust in the economic development of the country. This was the path being taken in 2009 and was forestalled by the current People’s Partnership government on entering government in 2010, a development to which they objected even before assuming government.
“Yet, in 2009, there was the view by some local economists and supported by the then-government that such a metal industry could bring significant returns to this country, particularly if we owned part of the industry, since we would be able to go downstream of the raw aluminium into added value products so providing more and better paying jobs. Still, it was recognised that the same opportunity existed when we built the steel plant, which we initially owned and no one really went downstream. However, it was thought then that we should try again since aluminium was a far more versatile product. It is worth noting as to this versatility that then the world production/demand for steel of various types was of the order of 1.2 billion metric tonnes/year compared with 24 million tonnes for aluminium. Further, the risk averseness of our local private sector mitigates against such downstream investment.
“The supporters of this horizontal migration into aluminium missed the fundamental point that governs the necessary stages of growth of a national economy. Such development does not depend on any specific industry—be it chemicals, metals, food or even IT—but primarily on our ability to implement a continuous process to improve the factors of production in whatever we may choose to do. In other words, economic development should see the deepening of our human resource capability from basic craft and administration skills to, say, general engineering, then to strategic and specialist factors of production as we create and exploit our knowledge in the generation of IP. Japan is a classic example of this, as is Ireland.
“The move into aluminium is simply a continuation of the Point Lisas model. But any activity that could be considered an incremental or disruptive step in economic development has to improve the current productivity of our human, capital and physical resources. Though the establishment of the smelter could improve our gross national income (GNI) per capita simply by transforming some of the value of our natural resources into liquid cash, the major economic metric of economic development is— by how much have we improved the productivity of the additional economic factors employed in the industry? If the productivity does not surpass that of LNG or methanol plants, then we are not developing economically and we should do something else.
“Besides simply producing aluminium ingots from imported alumina, there was the expressed hope to build a downstream industry of which the making of motor car wheels was an activity—the aim of course was to export the wheels to the developed markets. To do so (and with any other product) we would need to be globally competitive, to create higher order advantages to allow us to make a differentiated product based on indigenous knowledge and intellectual property. These higher order advantages did not then (or now) exist in T&T, and they require both time to be developed and large and significant investment by the private sector in both human and physical capital. The basic skill factors we possess and our intention to ‘baby sit’ a motor car wheel plant are insufficient for the creation of an internationally competitive industry.
“Japan was able to succeed in its heavy manufacturing industry because of is pool of highly trained engineers; Denmark was successful in its enzymes technologies because of its sophisticated and advanced knowledge of fermentation; Taiwan deliberately built advanced factors and moved from exporting mushrooms into semiconductors. We have and are building nothing of the sort that will give us leverage in the manufacture of aluminium products of global sophistication and quality.
“Hence the aluminium industry as conceived by the last (PNM) government reduces to monetising our natural gas, increasing our GNI/capita, by building turn-key plants. This simply extends the current Point Lisas model with no increase in the productivity of our factors of production.
“However, we would continue to use the returns from monetising our natural gas (which today is depleting so much so that the international press, Platts-Houston, reports a shortfall of gas to the Point Lisas processors of some 30 per cent of contracted values) to increase the number of and payment to make work employment, with increased involvement in non-tradable goods and services, court inflation and the Dutch disease, all without expanding the tradable outputs of the economy nor the productivity of our economic factors.
“Also, the creation of an aluminium industry will cost us money (savings or loans), which will compete with and stymie the necessary long-term investment into the diversification of the on-shore; an activity which has to be government-driven and whose aim is to create a national innovation system.
“The environmental cost of such a smelter is well-documented, and on its own could rule against the building of such a smelter.”
—Author Mary King is an economist.