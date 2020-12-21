From nowhere identifiably political, the word “narrative” suddenly came alive in T&T talk, out of the authoritative mouth of Prime Minister Keith Rowley. As given voice by Dr Rowley, a “narrative” is something with more fearsome potential than any recognisable pattern once defined as ill-speaking.
Having done nothing to deserve it, T&T, its Prime Minister warns, could be getting a bad name. One capable of throwing the old saga of this as an easygoing homeland of Carnival, calypso and related music into utter forgetfulness.
What had T&T done remotely to deserve such a fate? For being in the mouth of the Orinoco, small-boat distance from Venezuelan coastal areas, Trinidad has for centuries been a point of reference, and even a place of refuge.
Venezuelan Libertador-to-be Simon Bolivar, whose full name actually includes the word Trinidad, came by when just 27 years old. Then still titled a Spanish deputy, he was on his way back on a British warship, from lobbying in London for Venezuelan independence. As depicted by VS Naipaul’s history book, Bolivar operated as a wheeler-dealer fired by a revolutionary mission inside Trinidad which, in 1810, though British-colonised, was still “a ghost province of the Spanish empire”.
Back and forth connections with Venezuela have also been covered in the writings of Manuel A Pantin, Caracas-born historian and journalist of Trini parentage and Fatima College education. All this is to say that there has always been a Venezuela in high or low profile in T&T life and times.
Migrants, travellers, traders, hustlers of various kinds have moved back and forth. Just last week media reports surfaced of boatmen in deep south T&T areas who retain wives and presumably related ties on the mainland.
The “narrative” denounced by Dr Rowley asserts that T&T has somehow turned against Venezuelans, and is ready now to abandon them in this their hour of need. Headline news left the impression that dozens of Venezuelan men, women and children seeking shelter here were turned away and ended up as bodies floating flat in the unfriendly waters.
Visions of helpless Latin neighbours being chased away from T&T shores convey a heartless image of this republic. Again and again, Dr Rowley and supportive T&T outspoken in media space point to the 16,000-plus Venezuelans who had lined up outside the Queen’s Park Oval and elsewhere and received free-stay cards affording some share of whatever T&T has to offer.
Expiry dates on those cards have just been extended. Life goes on for the T&T-resident Venezuelan thousands who find allies and employers, legal and other, and make their way, some even seeking alms on the sidewalks.
But the T&T leader can’t help invoking fear of being overwhelmed by the sheer numbers of Venezuelans supposedly bidding for succour in T&T. He contends against the “narrative” depicting T&T bad mind when, at worst, his Government is obliged to put its own citizens’ interest first, before seeing its way to help out others.
Not so long ago, in the early days of the first Rowley term, Venezuela was all for T&T horizon of promise. Favoured with more oil than it knows how to handle, our Latin neighbour hardly had mind for producing natural gas which it naturally also possesses in abundance.
Enter the Rowley administration, scenting big opportunity. In its early days, the cross-border Dragon Field drew the attention of a T&T eminently better prepared for natural gas exploitation. By 2016, a bi-national plan had been worked out and an agreement readied for signing.
Flashback to the relative glory days of the T&T-Venezuela relations. The December 2o16 signing exercise was organised in Caracas to contain elements of a cross-cultural gala.
From T&T, a planeload of officials and media people made the excursion. At the high point, Dr Rowley and President Nicolas Maduro were drawn onto the dance floor conga line by women costumed in dresses and turbans to recall Best Village presentations. Photo captions identified the music as calypso. A memorably good time was assumed to have been had by all T&T ministers and others present.
As T&T struggles to keep its gas-driven economy up and moving, little has since been heard about Dragon Field progress. Caracas attention has focussed on survival in an almost war-time setting.
In their millions, citizens have fled hunger and deprivation to neighbouring countries such as Colombia, Peru and Brazil. In those big sister republics too, border controls have been tightened and migration policies and practices adapted to accommodate the inflows.
So what? Is T&T receiving more than its fair share of exported Venezuelan miserables? United Natonal Congress MP Rodney Charles last weekend demanded that T&T “seriously lock down our borders”, as if that could be done just by giving orders to that effect.
With Coast Guard vessels anchored in Chaguaramas, awaiting parts or maintenance engineers from Holland, the UNC is peddling a narrative of its own, one no less unbelievable in its own way than Dr Rowley’s.