An act of God

And so it has come to pass. One week after the island-wide blackout of February 16, we told you in this space that, from among the best authority available, there would be, there could be no one to blame for what happened.
We told you that the determination had already been made as to what happened, how and why, and that nobody could have been held responsible for that. It was a warning against the natural national tendency to go for blood. Loud had been the shouts of sabotage, the result of worker discontentment, and a clamour for heads to roll.
Going against a national trait, however, what was evident was the silence attending upon the appointment of the investigating team, into this near national catastrophe. Nothing was found to be held against any of the three persons appointed to find out what went wrong and why. We couldn’t have asked for more, or better, it seemed. Prof Chandrabhand Sharma and his team appeared as knights in shining armour, going in and coming out of this calamity, which ran for more than 13 hours that day.
Yet there are shrill voices, at least one of them insisting there was sabotage. MP Barry Padarath has gone further to insist he has knowledge of who were the saboteurs. As a mark of respect for the national sense of ease, he should feel compelled to make this knowledge available to the relevant authorities. He would be failing in his duty as someone holding the position he has been occupying, should he choose to do anything less.
National sentiment on this issue, in the meantime, seemed to be running on at least two tracks. The one had to do with who or what caused the incident in the first place, while the other centres around why it took as long as it did for a return to normalcy.
On the first count, the investigating team concluded as follows: this was a genuine case of a system failure, with no evidence of sabotage or malicious damage to any plant, equipment or machinery. Here is a description, in near rhapsodic terms, of how the falling, rotting palmiste tree hit a 12kv line between two poles, this line being pulled “into rigid tension”, and then causing one of the poles to “bend in tension towards the fallen tree”. This then slipped and rested on a TSTT communication line. All this led to the contact with a 12kv line (meaning 12,000 volts of electricity) which itself began to “oscillate like plucked guitar strings”, coming into contact with 220-volt circuits, setting in train the island-wide power outage in Trinidad.
The investigators found fault, nevertheless. They said no lessons appear to have been learnt from a kind of similar incident in 2013. There were also no official alerts from the ODPM, nor from any other agency in the national security establishment complex.
In addition, they held that no single person took the role of incident commander and assumed overall authority. No one came forward with detailed knowledge concerning the power restoration process. There was, the investigators said, “a remarkable failure in information sharing” among the agencies involved.
The ultimate question arising here, therefore, is who should have called the shots. Which person, from which agency, should have at least felt empowered to step forward and do that. Fingers seem pointed at the ODPM, but there have been unearthed no protocols, no set of procedures and provisions making that known, understood or accepted.
Command centre at the ODPM “should not have had to wait on a request for assistance”, the investigators concluded, but this is dangerous power-assuming advice, in the absence of clearly demarcated terms of reference. What is the role and function of the ODPM, as against that of the agency, which at least used to be referred to as the National Operations Centre, one might ask.
The question remains to be answered, however, whether with the best incident command system in place, the power outage would have lasted as long as it did. We should refrain from assuming the one would have had any greater effect on realising the other.
It is high irony also, that the Sharma probe team felt compelled to list its own challenge in getting information it considered critical, from at least two State agencies. The report spoke to what its authors called “vague responses” from the Strategic Services Agency and the National Operations Fusion Centre. In response to requests for specific information, it said both agencies appeared to be hiding behind “a cloak of secrecy and national security confidentiality”. This, it said, gave the impression of a need “to avoid scrutiny of their actions or inactions as it related to the event”.
We have, therefore, much unfinished business here to attend to, it is clear.
