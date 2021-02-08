An app for Alicia

Alongside the regular wake-up rituals of prayer, shower, toothbrush and coffee, many of us last week added picking up the nearest device, and scrolling the feed to see if Gary (Griffith) and his team had found Andrea Bharatt. And then, the gut punch on Thursday. The slow walk in which we hoped it was not so but feared it was. In which we felt, regardless of whether it was her, that somebody else’s daughter had been murdered, and that too was cause for grieving.
Being there before—as we had been with Ashanti (Riley) and others—did not stop the tsunami of grief that washed over Trinidad and Tobago. It was deep, but it couldn’t compare to the real pain of father and child. Andrea’s father on the walk, as he gripped the hand of a policewoman who understood the moment. His pain on positively identifying his child, and the ongoing pain of processing it all, now. The literal pain we could barely bring ourselves to think about—Andrea’s.
Much has been said and written already—poignant, reflective, angry. Where I want to go here is to put myself in the shoes of the 21-year old woman in the $4,500 a month job, who “travels” to work every day. Let’s call her Alicia. Long before Andrea, Alicia would have had it in the back of her mind that she could become a target. And using a combination of intuition and plain common sense, she’d navigate her way to and from work, trying to do so as safely as possible.
As people protesting the murder of Andrea have pointed out, she did everything that young women are told to do, but her alleged abductor was operating out of a vehicle that had fake H plates. You have to think that a predator truly determined to ensnare a young woman will, unfortunately, succeed again in springing his trap, no matter what the country does on the side of effective prosecution, political will, better regulation, public education, pepper spray or a massive shift in male attitudes—all of which have been demanded, and all of which are valid considerations.
So Alicia has to reduce her odds of danger. And she carries every day, a device that could help her to do that – her phone. I spoke with a few folks who understand technology, on how tech can work to help Alicia beat the odds of abduction. Is there an app for that?
A video a friend sent me by WhatsApp did a walk-though of a safety feature buried deep in the menu of Android phones, which Alicia could set up before even going on the road. If she senses danger, she could surreptitiously press the power button three or four times, and the phone would send location info, and even video.
The first obstacle to that is that abductors can be tech savvy too. Hannah (not her real name) suffered a terrifying carjacking. The first thing the criminals did was to take her phone. Andrea’s kidnappers did not throw away her sim card. They took calls from her father. But in Hannah’s case, they threw away the card. Was location tagging on Andrea’s phone enabled and did they turn it off? I haven’t seen any reporting on that.
So Alicia, if she is kidnapped, can’t rely on location tagging. The question is when and how quickly the alarm bell goes off. Many people who travel pay a few dollars extra to the driver to go off-route, because they may live some distance from the main road. An accomplice may collude with the driver in taking a detour, and it may be too late before the abductee realises that she’s in danger.
Omar (not his real name) told me that a young woman who works for him commutes to his office, near Curepe, from Moruga. Her safety has long been a concern. He has taken it upon himself to track her travel home using location tagging on her phone, but he says there are many dead spots and the signal drops out a lot. It is not reliable.
Now what? Alicia would take a photo of the license plate and vehicle before boarding, and send it a trusted friend or family member, but by her own admission, she sometimes does not in the heat of the hustle for a seat. At JFK when you board your yellow cab to take you to your onward destination, the driver’s ID is visibly displayed somewhere in the partition between driver and passenger. If a maxi taxi driver displays one, it may not be visible from the back seat.
My big idea is an app on Alicia’s phone, that locks in with an app on the driver’s phone, automatically, as soon as she enters the vehicle. The app is configured to transmit the driver’s info to a small number of people Alicia trusts. What could possibly go wrong, I ask with self-sarc.
One, she’s sharing data that may make her even more unsafe. Two, on Friday night in a post-pandemic world, there will be some not heading “straight home”. So poor Brian, whose has finished working his taxi but whose info has been transmitted to 27 people, is fielding ten or whereabouts enquiries.
So is there an app for Alicia? I’d love to hear from you if you know your apps and tech.