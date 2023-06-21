It is now 61 years on from Independence and successive governments, PNM, NAR, or Peoples’ Partnership, have not understood, or have been too timid to implement in education policy the idea of “an equal place”.
Education is, in fact, the national good where we routinely engage in discrimination, hiding behind the fig leaf of a dog-eared Concordat agreement between Eric Williams and Pope John XIII.
So instead of equal places for children we have good schools and bad schools, and the devil take the hindmost. Church involvement in this sanctifies the evil.
A child is made to indicate what is her first or second choice. Then we run an unholy competition to see which child goes to what level school. These levels are markers of differential quality.
It is not the way we distribute other public goods, like water, healthcare or electricity. Our system is as follows. If you do well on a test, then you go to a good school. If you do poorly, you go to Servol or Russell Latapy school.
That is not how they do it in Finland. The home of Nokia smartphones. But then again, we are not Finland, where you can walk in Helsinki at night. Ask Keshorn Walcott. I saw him on TV the other night in Helsinki, and I am sure he had no fear while there.
In 2019 Finland took part in TIMSS (Trends in Mathematics and Science Studies). Children in Grade 4 (Std 4) placed 17th in math and sixth in science, among the 60 or so countries in the competition.
We don’t bother to have our children participate in international academic Olympiads. But countries like Finland, Singapore, Australia, UK, Japan, Canada do every time, whether PISA, PIRLS or TIMSS.
We are a dirty country.
We have the SEA. And we have lawyers like Dinesh Rambally (who purportedly wrote the Ministry of Education an interesting letter about this when the present minister assumed her post). It has been circulating online. Somebody sent me a copy. He apparently is representing both Hindu and Presbyterian schools. Mama yo!
I think parliamentarians should be exemplars of democratic thinking.
During Covid we saw the idea of “an equal place” in operation. Dr Parasram prescribed that every citizen should get the vaccine. Whether Hindu, Baptist, Catholic, Presbyterian, Pentecostal or Jehovah’s Witness, every creed and race could go to some designated centre to get vaccinated.
You had no preferential treatment.
No health centre could say look, 20 per cent of the vaccines must go to Presbyterians and Catholics. People of the remaining religions will get their shots after them. I don’t think people would have stood for that.
But when it comes to education, bigots become clerics.
A blog offers the following as a reason that Finland has arguably the best education system on the planet: “There is no competition between Finnish schools since every academic institution has the same facilities as any other.”
When I see how the Finnish system works, and the logic behind it, I feel somewhat dirty as a citizen of this country, where education seems to bring out our worst. You have faith schools bringing out lawyers, with threatening words. Parents going to court over which child came first in an exam whose reliability and validity are unknown.
In the United States and Canada there are faith schools. But they can’t exclude any children. They must be democratic.
We are a backward country. The UK abandoned the 11-plus in 1970, 50 years ago. We still have it.
I thought we were independent.
You have good hospitals in Sangre Grande, Port of Spain and San Fernando. So it’s OK if you could not get into Mt Hope. The quality of care is the same. We don’t have Presbyterian, Catholic and Hindu hospitals. The water in Couva must be of similar quality to the water in Diego Martin. So we don’t have to give Presbyterians preference when distributing water.
An equal place means your baby will have the same chance of survival if it is born in San Fernando, Sangre Grande, Port of Spain, Mt Hope, Couva or Pt Fortin hospitals. We don’t have Catholic, Presbyterian and Hindu hospitals.
But comprehensive schools, where the children of humble means go, often do not offer add maths, or chemistry. Many do not offer A-Levels. The issue is not that a child cannot get into Naparima. It is that we do not have Government schools of equivalent quality.
I was among the first group of teachers who entered the gates of St Augustine Senior Comprehensive that morning in 1975, led by Osmond Downer. By 1977 we had created an A-Level programme for the children.
We need to have high standards for all schools. This country runs two school systems—one ostensibly for the churches, and the other for the rest. Our schools should reflect who we are.
Children of every creed and race should find an equal place.
But that is not how our education system works. Rather, it is discriminatory, and we have an official day every year where, in plain sight, we send children, at age 11, to take a test that decides their future. What an ungodly thing to do. How cruel.
They stopped doing that in England in 1970.
What system should we use then to replace the SEA? That is easy. No mathematics in that. We don’t have to go to Finland. We can just choose from any one of the following existing systems we already have—namely, water distribution, electricity distribution, hospital care distribution, or public transportation.
That will require that all schools be good.
—Author Theodore Lewis is professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota.