It first appeared as an exception to the rule, from the standpoint of the fact that up to that point almost one hundred women in Trinidad and Tobago had been killed by men, in one scenario or another, whether as a result of domestic violence, or from just wanton depravity and violence.
This second consideration had been the case regarding Ashanti Riley, the teenager who was essentially abducted by the driver of a private vehicle plying for hire, on her way from Barataria to San Juan, and then raped and murdered, and her body left in a stream up a lonely road in Santa Cruz. Her parents, her relatives and friends were being asked to be consoled by the fact that her body was found, and they were being encouraged, on that basis, to seek to find closure. This of course is small consolation against the real possibility that her body could have been disposed of, such that it would never have been retrieved. We should remember the case of the supermarket superwoman, Vindra Naipaul-Coolman, whose body was never found, and whose alleged killers were found not guilty after a trial which exposed what we were led to believe as the gruesome details of how she was disposed of.
The question remains for us to ponder, leaving the answers to be pursued, if they were not the ones who killed her, how come they were arrested and put on trial, and who, then, was responsible?
But the case in focus now is the matter involving a 19-year-old young woman who allegedly stabbed her 26-year-old boyfriend to death on December 13, and was committed to stand trial for manslaughter, eight days later, on December 21.
She, it turns out, based on the reporting to date, was the aggressor in this relationship. Reports surfaced that she had been physically abusing him on previous occasions. He had been warned to break off the relationship with her, but confessed deep love for her.
This, for once, was not a case of a woman deciding that she had had enough of an abusive relationship and took matters into her own hands, in her own defence. It represents an exception to the general rule, of abuse against women in our midst, as the 95 cases demonstrate, a growing social cancer in our society.
Surprisingly, however, there has been, to date, no noticeable outpouring of sympathy for the young man or, more pointedly, no expression of concern either for the young lady who must now face the courts, for these actions.
She may well be seen as the one in a million, but it pulls the curtain back on the other side of this crisis of alienation and anger, disturbance and social imbalance, among young people in our society.
What attempts might be made to get at the heart of this young lady’s pain and suffering, which have led her to this point, at which she is now the subject of a capital criminal offence, at age 19? Given the realities of our justice system, it will be who knows how long before this matter comes to trial. Having been granted bail, however, on a charge of manslaughter, she has at least been spared the horror of being a young adult in a prison system which itself calls for radical reform and modernisation.
As horrendous as the crime is for which she has been accused and indicted, she needs the intervention of the best social assistance that is available to help her make sense of the world around her, even as she must face the realities of the actions which have led to where she is at the moment.
It has been said that a young person lashing out is a young person crying out, for attention and for assistance.
By the reported actions which have now led to the place she now occupies, as an accused in the taking of life of an intimate partner, Nanyamka Worrell’s critical cries for help need to be addressed, while at the same time she must face the consequences of her actions, as associated with this charge of manslaughter.
She needs the kind of intervention which is founded upon the principle of restorative justice—an ambition which has been shown to be not nearly as seriously embraced by the relevant institutions in our country as it ought to be. This is after too much work has already been done, in seeking to create the paths for it to take root in our society.
Those groups and organisations which have been formed, either directly to address the national responses to crime and violence from the perspective of social re-engineering, or perhaps expanding unmet needs of young people in the society, must add this case to the list of emergency interventions.
Such a proposition is made simpler by the fact that she is not confined to any penal institution, and can be more readily reachable, and available for the kind of encounters she desperately needs now.
• Andy Johnson is
a veteran journalist