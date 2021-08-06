An exemplary life

Today, those of us who knew Alexa Khan are celebrating the extraordinary human she was as we bid farewell to her earthly presence.
From the moment we met in 2004, we hit it off and as I came to know her better, I regarded her as a friend and role model. Our ideals and principles meshed, we shared similar outlooks and we approached life with the same vigour. It is no exaggeration to say we were kindred spirits.
I remember when I walked into the lobby of the seventh floor at the Nalis building, where the Ministry of Public Administration was housed, and she came to greet me for the scheduled meeting. It is embarrassing to say that because she was so tiny and looked like a 20-year-old, I assumed she was perhaps an intern: fresh out of university, cheerful, enthusiastic and welcoming. I was mortified when I discovered that she was leading the project I was about to engage, and that she was two years older than me.
During that period, she helped me to an understanding of the innards of the Public Service, opening my eyes to the complexities of its structure that, more often than not, hindered its performance through extraordinary bureaucracy. Given my instinct towards just getting things done, I was often chafing at the bit, impatient at the pace, and easily frustrated by the rigidity.
While she shared my exasperation, she had been in the system long enough to have developed techniques to make the best of it. I was struck by her tactfulness—a quality I lacked—and her ability to get things done without ruffling as many feathers as I did. It’s not that she did not upset her share of apple carts, but she did it prudently.
Her expertise lay in her monitoring and evaluation skills; that alone made her somewhat of a dreaded figure within institutions in the region. Coupled with her formidable work ethic, and her absolute commitment to transparency, accountability and integrity, it was soon apparent to me that this person was one of our regional treasures. When she left there, she continued as a consultant, working up and down the islands with several large institutions.
The bond we had formed as colleagues became a friendship that continued uninterrupted until her death last Monday. I had come to know her three young children, now young adults, and we enjoyed all kinds of interactions, many of which were defined by the quirkiness of both of us—they called me Crazy Lady.
We shared an interest in West Indies cricket, in Caribbean development, and helping to improve the lot of the dispossessed. Like me, she was concerned about the environment, about the rights of women, about racism, about the status of those discriminated against because of their sexual orientation, or their religious beliefs.
We were both passionate about all kinds of issues, but like me, she resisted being branded. I have never referred to myself as a feminist or an environmentalist, or any such appellation. It is a personal thing. I am driven by my core philosophies and I prefer not to be classified and labelled to fit into niches. I think we shared that.
One thing we did not share was my love for cooking. She was not at all enamoured of the kitchen, but was interested in my culinary adventures. In fact, just a few days before she passed, she was asking me about the caraille I had mentioned in my column, wondering if the Sri Lankan dishes I was curious to try were anything like kalounji. Her mother, Philma, was a fabulous cook, and her legendary pelau was a fixture at Alexa’s annual Old Year’s shindig.
In her 20s, she was part of a rock band, and at these events, it was common for her to belt out some seriously good covers.
I was always impressed at the range of her interests and her active participation—the competitive walks and runs, the hikes, the music, the travel, work, and the liberal way she nurtured her children. Her energy, like her will, was phenomenal.
Almost six and a half years ago, Alexa was diagnosed with cancer in its advanced stages. She sent out a group e-mail, informing us about it in her pragmatic way. She followed it up with another e-mail after her second consultation, saying that she was going into “fighter mode”.
It turned out that she was not offered much hope and her life expectancy was horrifyingly short. She was having none of it. She agreed to aggressive chemotherapy and went through some gruelling bouts, without complaint. In time, the reports were that the tumours had shrunk. It was remarkable. She resumed many of her activities, filling her time by fulfilling some of her dreams, and engaging the world with such spirit that one could never have imagined her physical frailty.
Last year, the cancer returned aggressively, and with Covid-19, things became even more complicated. But then, her daughter became pregnant, and Alexa willed herself to stay around to meet her grandson. She was able to spend a good seven months with Eli, and it made the world of difference to her remaining days.
I wanted to pay tribute to someone who has been a tremendous presence in my life, and a human who truly made a difference to the planet in her lifetime. To Alexa!
