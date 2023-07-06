An idea whose time has come

Free and affordable movement of Caricom people within the regional bloc is a fundamental condition for actualising the fullest possible potential of regional integration.
This newspaper therefore wholeheartedly endorses the decision of the just-ended meeting of the Caricom heads of government to eliminate all existing barriers to free movement while expanding and deepening intraregional air travel, hopefully reducing its cost in the process.
However, we recognise that many thorny issues will have to be resolved soon if the region is to get there by the appointed date of March 30 next year, with all required legislative amendments in place.
We in Trinidad and Tobago have acquired first-hand experience of some of these issues in dealing with the influx of Venezuelan migrants. In response to the resource challenges linked to the demand for education, health and social services, the Government has adopted the controversial position not to admit migrant Venezuelan children into the public education system. Also, while migrants can access primary and emergency care in the public health sector, access to tertiary and specialised services are limited while social services are not extended to them.
As governments across the Caricom region move to implement their free-movement commitment, they must secure the support of their people. Given the population’s split positions on Venezuelans and a historical aversion to various groups of Caribbean people, the Government should expect to be challenged and be prepared to advance its case on the basis of logic and evidence, and not simply political rhetoric.
At the same time, the issue of free movement should not be a matter for governments alone but for every individual and interest group that believes our future depends on a united Caribbean.
As a media house that has consistently advocated the case for meaningful regional integration, we have no hesitation in raising our hands on the side of free movement. However, we are very much aware of how much work still needs to be done to soothe the anxieties and fears of people in every Caricom country who believe they have something to lose and not gain by their country opening up its doors to neighbours.
This is not an irrational fear and can therefore be countered by reason. There is always the risk that xenophobic forces could inflame the political situation, but that will only happen if the public debate and policy implementation is badly handled and if those who support free movement allow themselves to be shouted down and silenced.
While Caricom heads have emphasised the legislative process that lies ahead, no government should believe that free movement is simply a matter of amending law; it is about people.
In preparing the ground, governments should consider the lessons learned in implementing the right of definite entry under the current regime of the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME). Among the most challenging problems have been the lack of public awareness about the rules and how the system works, and lack of buy-in or poor training of Immigration personnel.
In advancing towards free movement, Caricom leaders must ensure that they carry the people with them.