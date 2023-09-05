An Independence story

There was once a man called Morton. Together, he and his wife, Sarah, and a small band of Canadian Presbyterian ordained missionaries, lady teachers, and native ministers and catechists, between 1867 and 1911, built up the foundations of the Presbyterian Church in Trinidad.
John’s mother and father met on a ship sailing from Scotland to Nova Scotia (Latin for New Scotland) on the north-eastern coast of America in the mid-1830s. Together, they built a family of three sons and six daughters at a farm at Albion Mines in Nova Scotia. John was the second son, born December 20, 1839. He was studious, earnest and, following the path of his father who was an elder and deacon, became an ordained minister. John’s mother had always set aside monies to be sent abroad to missionaries; it was a time of missionary zeal; at his college, John attended missionary meetings; two of his acquaintances, one a roommate, had gone to the South Seas as missionaries, one who died there, the other murdered.
In 1861, at the age of 22, Rev John Morton became minister at Bridgewater, with a manse on the River La Have, and married his wife, Sarah, in 1863. One day, in November 1864, contracting a bout of infection, caused by diphtheria, he boarded a brigantine, the Mimac, a small, two-masted sailing vessel loaded with fish and oak staves bound for Barbados. His trip, ostensibly, was to cure his throat in a warm clime.
But the price of staves was higher in Trinidad. The staves were used to make barrels, hogsheads for wine, rum and whisky made from West India sugar, or to store sugar itself. Trinidad then was a land rich in estates. Thirty years earlier, at the time of Emancipation in 1834, there were 476 estates in Trinidad. The young reverend wandered about Trinidad for four months. He visited the estates all over the island. At that time Trinidad had a population of about 20,000 East Indians.
Sarah Morton later describes the Indians as a proud people; and agile, perhaps on account of coconut oil used amply on their heads and to massage their babies. The men wore spotless white turbans, caps and dhotis. The women wore colourful dresses and tunics, and would melt their hard-earned silver coins to burden down their arms, wrists, ankles with heavy bangles. But not everyone prospered. Many lived in shoddy bungs, “bung coolies”, in damp, unhealthy and destitute conditions. They occupied the most wretched estate in Trinidad. Here was a field for John. A field of heathen “coolies”, wretched as dirt, to garner into a field. To bring to them the Gospel of Christ, the sweet nectar of the Word, the Passion. And, thus, he won his lifelong burden.
There were Presbyterians already in Trinidad. The United Presbyterian Church with its three ministers. And the Free Church minister Henry Viera, who was based in Philadelphia in the United States. The earnest John met two Scottish estate owners, Gregor Turnbull and William F Burnley. He got them to agree to fund a missionary minister to the tune of two hundred pounds per annum, should any of the home churches grant permission to a minister to do work in the Trinidad field. Additionally, the US Free Church had had a mission before, in Iere Village, Mission Village, originally established for freed Africans, but now abandoned, and John Morton, on his way back to Nova Scotia, stopped at Philadelphia where he pleaded his case for the East Indians.
On November 30, 1867, Morton, Sarah and their infant daughter boarded the Aurora, a vessel loaded with piles of lumber and fish, from which they had begged for free passage, and sailed for the West Indies. They encountered a horrible storm. Their sails were knocked into the water. Half the deck-load fell into the sea. Sleep was nigh impossible. The waters and world around them turned snowy white. They arrived in Barbados, and taking a sloop, the Sapphire, arrived in Port of Spain on January 6, 1968. Sarah Morton recalls, “To us it was a moment of wonder and worship.”
By 1911, Morton, his family, fellow missionaries, native ministers, lady Bible teachers and catechists had established, starting with door-step schools, Sunday schools, meagre reapings amidst resistant coolies, 61 schools, including the boys and girls Naparima colleges; a teaching training college; homes for girls at Iere, Couva, Tunapuna; scores of churches from their main stations at Mission, San Fernando, Couva and Tunapuna; and ran a budget based on collections, $29,903 from Canada, $7,006 from the native congregations, and $891 from proprietors. The field was won with immense sacrifices, and schools provided education to children of all classes and denominations.
Mc Gregor Turnbull was one of the Scottish planters who first funded the Morton expedition. He owned ships. He earned much income from transporting the coolies to Trinidad. He also supplied the estates with foreign produce, fish, lumber and other products. He traded in sugar and its products, sending back hogsheads to Scotland to such ports as Greenock, built specially to support West Indian merchants. The outflow of capital from “coolie” and “negro” labour was amassed in British banks and stock exchanges. Very little flowed inwards, beyond managerial competence. Turnbull would have expected his initial investment to earn him and the colony earnest, professional obedience to this capital outflow. Independence, and our Presbyterians and others, ought to have changed the flow, turned it permanently backwards.
—Based on information from John Morton of Trinidad, by Sarah Morton, Westminster Company, Toronto, 1916.
—Wayne Kublalsingh