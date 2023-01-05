Another bloody year...what next?

Murders Rate
2022 per 100k
Jamaica 1,498 50
(St James 198 107)
T&T 605 43
St Lucia 72 39
St Vincent 42 38
Bahamas 128 32
Belize 113 28
Dominica 17 24
Guyana (1) 124 16
Barbados 43 15
Suriname 47 8
Grenada (1) 8 7
(1) Estimated from part-year data
It’s Wednesday morning. I open the Guardian from London online. There’s a Caribbean story.
“Jamaica: British man shot dead at villa”. Sean Patterson, a 33-year-old personal trainer from London, was killed on Monday by the pool at a US$300-a-night Airbnb in Montego Bay. A simple robbery? Check below.
The story is up there on the BBC, Sky News, ITV, the Daily Mail, the Times, the Mirror, the Metro, the Daily Star... the list goes on. It’s all over social media.
Sean’s was this year’s first murder in Montego Bay. It won’t be the last.
MoBay is in the parish of St James, which recorded 198 murders last year with a population of just 184,000. That murder rate is 107 per 100,000—more than twice Jamaica’s national figure. It’s Jamaica’s tourism capital.
Jamaica hosted around 2.5 million tourists last year. Most didn’t get murdered.
That’s despite an official US travel advisory: “Violent crimes, such as home invasions, armed robberies, sexual assaults, and homicides, are common. Sexual assaults occur frequently, including at all-inclusive resorts. Local police lack the resources to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents.”
Visitors to Jamaica’s all-inclusive resorts rarely venture outside the security perimeter.
The average Jamaican has to live in the real world, 24-7.
Jamaica’s murder rate crept up to 50 per 100,000 in 2022. That’s likely to be the world’s highest. It’s ahead of Venezuela’s 2021 figures, or South Africa’s, or the Central American countries that used to top the table.
2021 Rate Rate
Total per per
100k 100k
2011 2021
South Africa 26,370 30 44
Venezuela 11,081 48 41
Honduras 3,651 91 37
El Salvador 1,140 70 18
T&T’s 2022 murder rate of 43 per 100,000 was not far behind Jamaica’s. Back in 2001, Jamaica’s rate was already 46. T&T’s was at 12. Another jump like 2022’s, and we overtake.
For comparison, Britain’s murder rate is 1.1 per 100,000 and the US around 6.5.
Murders in T&T make up five per cent of all deaths, one in 20. That’s behind heart disease, strokes, diabetes and Covid-19. But murder strikes mainly in the prime of life. So, yes, it’s a public health crisis.
Of the 39 countries with a recent murder rate over ten per 100,000, 14 are in the Commonwealth Caribbean. Another 14 are in the wider Caribbean. It looks like there’s a Caribbean-wide problem.
The problem not precisely transnational organised crime. Yes, there are organised drug and money laundering networks with regional reach. But they’re not into street-corner murders.
Guyana and Suriname have well-lubricated cocaine shipments, but a fairly low murder rate—though a few high-profile killings of prominent “businessmen” appear drug linked.
Instead, the regional problem is more a case of structural similarities, with lower-level gang conflicts playing out in different ways.
Jamaican anthropologist Herbert Gayle has done excellent work in his own country, in T&T and in Belize, highlighting gang recruitment of neglected and mistreated boys from low-income, single-parent families, with absent fathers replaced—at best—by a maintenance payment. Those problems have no quick fix.
These and other damaging social structures have deep historic roots. But across the region, there has been a sharp uptick in murder rates since around 2000. Why? And why T&T’s even sharper uptick last year?
Street gangs infest low-income neighbourhoods. But “poverty causes crime” is way too simple. T&T’s murder rate took off from around 2000—just when the natural gas boom got under way. When murders reached a previous peak, in 2008, there were “help wanted” signs all over town, with unemployment close to zero.
Governments and Cabinet ministers make mistakes. But switching leadership can be a distraction. Kamla Persad-Bissessar sacked national security ministers every five minutes, to no good effect.
The trouble may stem from an increased inflow of illegal guns. Street prices signal availability. Increased vigilance at the ports would help.
Allowing bail for murder suspects spells more trouble—not least because those released can be tempting targets for revenge hits.
Not much has improved since 2020, when there were 31,739 reported crimes and only 1,286 convictions.
The long constitutional wrangle over senior police appointments can’t be helping speed reform. Leakage of bullets from security services indicates deep-seated corruption problems. But too often, reforms require a special majority, with cooperation from an unwilling opposition.
The big unknown is gangland politics; 6ixx and ABG jostle with Rasta City and Muslim Gang networks. Anything can destabilise the delicate balance, triggering murderous conflict. Did that happen in 2022? It seems quite likely.
Long-term solutions for underlying social problems, or quicker fixes to sharpen police and courts? We need both. And money? Throwing cash around won’t solve the problem—but yes, smart solutions do require cash.
And Sean Patterson? Jamaican police initially arrested a 34-year-old who was deported from England in 2013. They now say it was a contract killing, emanating from Britain. Maybe. These things are never simple.
—Author Mark Wilson is an international journalist based in Port of Spain.