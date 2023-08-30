An instructive scriptural verse relentlessly occupied my mind as I reflected upon our nation’s 61st Independence anniversary. Written in 1 Corinthians, 13:11, it reminded me: “When I was a child, I spoke as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child; but when I became a man, I put away childish things.” Did I? Let’s see:
On becoming independent, Trinidad and Tobago was off to a relatively sound start, poised to prosper and grow over time as we set about establishing a national purpose, understanding and appreciating the profound meaning and significance of our motto, “Together we aspire, together we achieve”, and upholding the ideal, “Here every creed and race find an equal place”.
In addition, we were challenged to live in accord with three deeply entrenched watchwords: “Discipline, Production, Tolerance”, confident that one day the dream of Nationhood would become reality. The vision was centred around brotherly love and unity: growing up as one society, one people under the care and attention of a devoted Mother Trinidad and Tobago, inextricably bound, flourishing and blossoming in soul and spirit.
T&T is no super power. But we are richly endowed with attributes so many others crave: exceptional creativity, a well-educated society, joie de vivre, warm and friendly hospitality, international prestige, economic stability, a thriving business sector, world-class literary, scholastic, artistic and athletic exemplars and, above all, indigenous natural resources.
Yet, so much dissatisfaction permeates the atmosphere. Where are we going wrong?
The response may be found in the view expounded by Martiniquan scholar Frantz Fanon, the literally acclaimed brain behind modern-day black emancipation.
Fanon articulated, “Mental and physical liberation has to be ongoing... The ‘new society’, the liberated ‘new person’—collectively, socially, and individually—has to be consciously and intentionally developed... relentlessly and passionately taught that everything depends on them; that if they stagnate it is their responsibility, and that if they go forward it is due to them too.”
The days have long past since our leaders should have “put away childish things”; since T&T had been subjected to speaking, thinking and understanding along lines dictated by imperial norms and traditions. On the contrary, with the dawn of Independence, we were expected, like grown-ups, not only to “put away childish things”, but to mature and take full responsibility for our own destiny.
Instead, there remain among us leaders who, year after year, live the lie of delivering hollow Independence anniversary messages, knowingly and deliberately clinging on slavishly to colonial discards: who, not having had their own way, display grumpiness, gripe and throw fits of tantrums akin to raging childish misbehaviour; typical of babies agitating to be breast-fed, not grown-up enough to digest solid food.
After 61 years, some still persist in acting like infants blown hither and thither by every passing wind of pettiness, silliness and craftiness rather than assert adulthood, maturity and rectitude: values characteristic of the model nation we should be aspiring to become: a rainbow community intermingling effortlessly and proudly in sincerity, wisdom and understanding; rejecting idle, unproductive and unworthy interventions and, alternatively, epitomising total factor self-determination, advancing exponentially in stature and status, and voyaging defiantly and pointedly toward the promised land.
Admittedly, we struggle with a plethora of agonising shortcomings, most challenging being excessive crime and violence.
In this specific regard, Fanon postulates that “at the level of individuals, violence is a cleansing force. It frees the native from his inferiority complex and from his despair and inaction; it makes him fearless and restores his self-respect”. Understandably, it is a controversial proposition yet worthy of analysis and contemplation as we search frustratingly for solutions to the splurge of criminality confronting us.
Fanon argued “the issue which blocks the horizon, is the need for redistribution of wealth”, insisting “humanity will have to address this question, no matter how devastating the consequences”. Albeit a work in progress, indicators trend toward this issue proving to be palpably insurmountable.
Given the imbroglio, it would seem that greater attention needs to be focused on the merits of restorative justice with an emphasis on recreating mindsets, a compassionate non-combative approach which may well gain affirmative traction as opposed to retributive justice, the retaliatory punitive mechanism which serves to breed further violence and has failed civilisation for generations.
But this is not the only endeavour which needs being addressed. Our institutions are yet to cultivate rounded citizens groomed to dwell together in harmony notwithstanding happenstances of race, colour or social standing, and to instil within us the virtues of national spirit, purpose and pride.
Hopefully, Independence 2023 would see our leaders putting away childish things, arriving at consensus on the society we desire to become and joining hands in pursuit of same.
An introspective independence anniversary to you all.
—Author Roy Mitchell is a former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).