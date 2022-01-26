HAVING metaphorically flung his hands in the air and suggested that it is every man for himself and devil take the hindmost, Prime Minister Andrew Holness should also clarify whether his “argument done” remark also means an end to any discussion by the government about vaccine mandates to fight Covid-19.
The question is relevant, given Jamaica’s ongoing fourth wave of the coronavirus, and the health ministry data pointing to the efficacy of the vaccines against bad outcomes from the disease. Up to Monday, according to global tracking data, only 21 per cent of Jamaicans were fully vaccinated since the island began inoculating its citizens against the coronavirus in March 2021.
Over that period, 2,065 people died from Covid-19. That represents 79 per cent of all deaths since the virus was first identified in the island in early 2020.
Significantly, however, 98.5 per cent of the deaths since March 2021—2,030 out of the 2,065—were people who were unvaccinated. Further, last Sunday, of the hospitalised patients whose vaccination status was confirmed, over 96 per cent were not inoculated.
Yet, confronting pushbacks by anti-vaxxers, vaccine sceptics and people who may be genuinely concerned about the safety of the drugs because of assumptions about the speed with which they were developed, the Holness administration has found it difficult to encourage the large swathes of Jamaicans to take the drugs. Indeed, in a number of instances, the health authorities have been forced to discard tens of thousands of doses of vaccines that passed their date for use.
The same thing is expected to happen again.
Against this backdrop, there is now little expectation, including among policymakers, that the government will meet its March deadline for vaccinating at least 65 per cent of the population—the amount it originally set for achieving herd immunity.
This expected failure is being exacerbated by the emergence of new, more contagious variants of the virus, and is bolstering the position of independent experts who had argued that Jamaica needed to inoculate a higher proportion of its population, upwards of 80 per cent, to achieve that status.
Jamaica’s slow, and low, vaccine take-up last year triggered debate on whether the government would, or should, institute vaccination mandates. But while some employers have insisted their workers take the jab, or periodically provide proof, based on tests, they are free of the virus (over which some employees have gone to court), the government has meandered on the matter.
—Reprinted from
the Jamaica Observer