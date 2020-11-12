Are we truly independent? The IMF report

AFTER decades of independence we still rely on the external institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to tell us that there are significant problems with our banking and financial sector. We have Oxford, Cambridge and Harvard graduates among us. We have some of the most vocal economists in the world. We have, hopefully some of the most experienced personnel in the Ministry of Finance and a host of professionals at the Central Bank.
Yet we cannot do our own audit to determine the situation of our financial sector. We wait on an IMF report upon which we pounce and then commence our comments with the authority of the original author. I say this because I have been writing about the problems in the banking sector for many years given their widespread reckless lending practices and their banking shenanigans serenaded as innovations.
Although the IMF report was dated August 31, 2020 it was done based substantially on evidence prior to Covid-19. This simply means the situation is worse than what was reported. What exactly did the IMF say: I summarise as follows:
1. “The banking system was well capitalised and liquid but exposed to sovereign risk and potential liquidity risk stemming from non-bank financial entities in the group on the eve of the Covid-19 crisis.”
2. “The rise in Household debt, a lack of supervisory independence and out of date regulatory frameworks.”
3. Stress test “results suggest that under further strong deterioration of macro-financial conditions some banks could breach their minimum capital requirements”.
4. That over 60 per cent of the funds under management are issued at fixed rate and in the circumstances the value of the investments could decline considerably resulting in liquidity problems for the group.
5. “Financial sector legislation and regulation have not kept pace with international best practice.”
Increasing non-performing loans: Essentially the IMF is reporting that the banking sector loan portfolios are overexposed to governments, including the Trinidad and Tobago Government, overexposed on loans to households and overexposed on loans to businesses.
In simple terms the banks have been reckless in their lending and now with the Covid-19 accelerated depression, the banks’ profitability and capital will come under additional pressure resulting from the growth in the non-performing loans. This will be a major challenge for banks as unemployment rises and discretionary income declines. The banks however do not seem to be adjusting to the new reality and reckless lending still continues. How else can you explain 100 per cent car financing?
Liquidity under pressure: While liquidity is good for the time being that too will come under pressure in the medium and long term. A major buffer is the high reserves banks are required to keep with the Central Bank. The Central Bank can always reduce the reserve requirement to put liquidity in the system. We should be safe for the next two years. Personally, I do not expect a run in the near future. Eventually, with a deteriorating loan portfolio liquidity will become an issue. However, the situation demands action by the Central Bank and the Government now.
Risky investments: The IMF recognised the interest rate gap on the banks’ subsidiaries that invest unit holders’ funds in fixed income securities. The issues here are two-fold.
1. The high exposure to the interest rate risks. As interest rate rises the value of these investments decline. If the value of investments decline below the aggregate value of the promised payout then the deficit may be transferred to the parent bank. Most funds are set up as independent companies but are sold based on the individual banks’ name. The IMF has recognised this risk and it should be looked at more closely.
2. The second risk with an investment portfolio is the liquidity gap. That is a dangerous game the banks play and at some time the chickens will come home to roost. The banks take short-term funds and invest in long-term assets. In the event of a run on the fund the long-term assets will not be able to be sold fast enough to satisfy unit holders’ need for cash.
A major liquidity and profitability problem will result. Banks that have huge investment portfolios on their books are subject to significant interest rate risk and liquidity risk. They ought to be dumping their investment portfolios. Whether they have the guts to do so before it is too late is left to be seen. The problem is compounded by the IMF report that states the banks are overexposed to sovereign risk.
Implications for Government and the country: The IMF report should not be taken lightly, and it calls for serious action by the regulators and the banks. The statement that the banks are highly exposed to sovereign risk is a signal for the banks to be cautious regarding their lending to the Government.
Where will that leave us with regards to Government funding its massive deficit of over $20 billion in 2021? The banks’ lending limitations my cause Government to significantly reduce expenditures which would depress GDP, increase unemployment, increase the banks’ non-performing loan portfolio and the downward economic spiral continues. Opening the bars is not going to help. The MPs fighting on the deck of the sinking Titanic like cats and dogs is not going to help. Entertaining the second episode of the refinery sale saga is not going to help.
What we need is for the Prime Minister to rid himself of useless advisers, take control of our sinking ship and design a plan to rescue drowning citizens. Nothing else will suffice. The IMF report must be taken seriously, and we need to know what the Central Bank plans and the Government plans are to tackle the critical issues.