Arrivals and schisms

The anchoring chapters of the book, Foundation Readings on the History of Trinidad and Tobago, the creation of a Cabinet-appointed committee I chaired, focused on First Peoples.
Arie Boomert set the stage with the first chapter, “The First Peoples of Trinidad and Tobago: From the earliest settlement (ca 8000 BC) until the European encounter” (1498). Prof Basil Reid and his colleagues, Patrisha Meyers and John Schultz, followed with “The Precolonial Red House Site in Port of Spain”. Their chapter is based on the discovery of a cemetery under the Red House, based on a supervised archaeological dig between 2013 and 2015. The dig uncovered 60 complete and incomplete human skeletons, along with a trove of ceramics and stone artefacts. The age showed that the people, the very first Trinbagonians, had been living here between the BC 650/800 until 1492, the arrival of Columbus, which triggered their decimation.
The book makes an earnest attempt to document arrivals of all ethnic strands of people in this country, inclusive of Africans, Indians, indigenous peoples, Chinese, Syrians, Lebanese, Portuguese and French Creole.
Among authors who wrote chapters were Walton Look Lai, Jerome Teelucksingh, Gloria Emeagwali, Anthony de Verteuil, James Millette, Gelien Matthews, Radica Mahase, Jo-Anne Ferreira, Fiona-Ann Rajkumar, Maureen Warner-Lewis, Eintou Springer, Bukka Rennie, Learie Luke, Ron Ramdin, Karen Eccles, Nestor Sullivan, Sonja Dumas, Sharda Patasar, Primnath Goptar, Kimlin Lee Yaw, Indrani Rampersad, and Ramona Shah (now sadly deceased).
“Arrival” has sadly become a trigger for racial jingoism. This is despite the fact that the majority of us are descendants of subject peoples, who initially did not decide on their own to venture across the Atlantic out of mere curiosity. Europeans cajoled them. Still, Manning brought in Calder Hart, and Kamla brought in Dwayne Gibbs and Ewatski. Like they put we so.
Europeans in this country and across the region continue to hold the same status they held as slave masters. French Creole arrival came by proper formal invitation via Chacon’s Cedula of Population of 1783. They were enticed by the offer of 32 English acres of land to each Roman Catholic, 16 more for each slave brought.
In my own mind, I find nothing to celebrate about African arrivals in this region. Almost everything I have read on African embarkation on ships on Africa shores and setting off to Caribbean shores is attended by violence, cruelty, suffering and death. Usually the Africans are bound, on ships specially designed to maximise space.
I recently read the article, “Spiritual terror and sacred authority in Jamaican slave society”, by Prof Vincent Brown of Harvard, in the journal Slavery and Abolition. One stunning feature of it is the widespread suicide among slaves in Jamaica, believing their spirits could go back to Africa. The planters sought to disabuse slaves of this belief by defiling dead African bodies, to show that the dead cannot make a return voyage. He writes “European masters... beheaded and dismembered slaves to make them serve, symbolically, in the material world.”
As to the arrivals of Africans in the region the marker has to be the voyages of Columbus. His last voyage ended in 1504. By 1508, Ponce de Leon, who had accompanied him in 1493, had returned to the region to Hispaniola, soon to explore Puerto Rico. By 1513 the first African slaves were arriving in what was by now called Puerto Rico, and in Jamaica, as servants to the Spanish settlers. .
In 1627, an English ship, the Olive Blossom, arrived in Barbados with 80 Englishmen and ten Africans. Like Jamaica, Barbados became a major English centre of the slave trade. In an article published in the William and Mary Quarterly, Vol 66, No 1, in 2009, titled “Beyond the Middle Passage: Slave Migration from the Caribbean to North America, 1619-1807”, Gregory O’Malley described the arrival of a slave ship in Barbados, in transit from Africa to South Carolina. He wrote: “April 18, 1752, 160 Africans first glimpsed the New World, sailing into Bridgetown, Barbados, aboard the Liverpool ship Africa, captained by Thomas Hinde... Shortly after the Africa dropped anchor, several men came aboard, including Captain Richard Watts of the Molly. Watts walked among the Africans, poking, prodding, and fondling them.”
African arrival. But soon they were off to South Carolina. The same ship, as Stalin would say.
In an article published in New West Indian Guide, in 2002, renowned historian Richard Sheridan published “The condition of the slaves on the sugar plantations of John Gladstone in the colony of Demerara, 1812-49”. The article speaks of the poor conditions of Gladstone’s slaves. This really was the end of slavery in the region. Emancipation of slaves beckoned. The slaves revolted. Gladstone’s response to imminent emancipation was to find another source of labour. Thus he wrote to the company Gillanders, Arbuthnot & Co, located in India, on January 4, 1836, proposing the idea of indentureship in Demerara, as the following excerpt from his letter shows:
“I observe by a letter which he received a few days ago from Mr Arbuthnot, that he was sending a considerable number of a certain class of Bengalees, to be employed as labourers, to the Mauritius. You will probably be aware that we are very particularly situated with our Negro apprentices in the West Indies, and that it is a matter of doubt and uncertainty how far they may be induced to continue their services on the plantations after their apprenticeship expires in 1840...”
Two years later, on May 5 1838, the year of emancipation, 396 Indian immigrants landed at Berbice in British Guiana (Guyana) from Calcutta, India, aboard the Whitby and Hesperus. A single letter by an Englishman had triggered indentureship in the region, shaping social and political life.
—Author Theodore Lewis is professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota.