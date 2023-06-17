As the ice melts...

The Arctic is warming faster than anywhere else on the planet, bringing profound global change. Not only is the melting ice causing sea levels to rise, destroying coastal areas in every maritime nation; it is also creating unprecedented access to vast natural hydrocarbon and mineral reserves below the Arctic sea floor.
Doug Irving, a communications analyst at the RAND Corporation, in the RAND Review, wrote, “Sea routes that sailors and explorers have dreamed about for centuries are starting to open.” All creating new possibilities for economic activity. And military adventurism.
There is now unprecedented competition. The eight Arctic nations—the US, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia and Sweden—constitute the Arctic Council. Six are NATO members, with Sweden ready to join. While previous extreme Arctic conditions forced rivals like the United States and Russia to cooperate, the melting ice has intensified rivalry, the situation profoundly accentuated by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia wants to make the Arctic its own, “a fifth military district, on par with its other four”. To counter Moscow’s aggression, Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark are merging their air forces into one larger than either Britain or France. Presently, in the Arctic, the US-led West stands against Russia whose eastern mainland lies just 55 miles from Alaska across the Bering Strait.
Russia has one-fifth of its landmass, including Siberia, in the Arctic region with the largest Arctic population, over two million. An expanded Arctic presence has long been a priority for Moscow. It has stationed naval bases and nuclear missiles on its northern frontier, upgraded airfields, added bases and troops and “developed a network of military defence systems”. Similarly, along its western edge it keeps most of its nuclear-armed submarines in the Kola Peninsula, near Norway, and in Kaliningrad, bordered by Poland and Lithuania.
With Russia’s increasing militarisation of the Arctic, the US is developing its own more aggressive presence. In 2021, it released its first strategic plan for “Regaining Arctic Dominance”, placing significant focus on Alaska which will now host “more advanced fighter-jets than any other location in the world”. On Alaska’s West Coast, the port at Nome is being expanded into a deep water hub, servicing Coast Guard and Navy vessels navigating into the Arctic Circle. The US Navy has conducted exercises above and below the sea ice inside the Arctic Circle, and has developed a plan for protecting American interests in the region, including rebuilding its ice breaking fleet.
Dan Sullivan, Alaska’s Republican US senator, is pleased. He says “when you start to build ports, bring up icebreakers, bring up Navy shipping, when you have over 100 fifth-generation fighters in Alaska, we’re now starting to talk Putin’s language.” Indeed, Alaska is today one of America’s most militarised states, home to critical parts of the nation’s missile-defence system and with more than 20,000 active-duty personnel assigned in strategic places.
There are already tensions. Contrary to the UN Law of the Sea, Russia wants to control the Northern Sea Route off its northern shore that “significantly shortens the shipping distance between China and Northern Europe”. According to US officials, Moscow is illegally requiring foreign vessels to have its permission to use the routes and threatening to sink those that do not adhere. The US and other nations will undoubtedly resist this intended violation of Arctic waterways.
Then there is China declaring itself a “near-Arctic state”, a strategy for a greater role in the region’s governance. Using extensive hyperbole, Beijing describes itself as an “active participant, builder, and contributor in Arctic affairs”, that contributed “its wisdom to the development of the Arctic region”. But researchers say China has made only limited inroads in the Arctic, but “not for lack of trying”. Stephanie Pezard, senior RAND Corporation political scientist, says Beijing has invested in a handful of mining operations, trade partnerships with Greenland and a small stake in a zinc mine in Alaska.
Unlike in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, nations of the North American Arctic have been generally sceptical of proposed Chinese investments. Canada blocked a $150-million gold mine deal that would have put Chinese interests too close to military installations. The Danish government quashed the idea of a Chinese company buying a shuttered US Navy base in Greenland. “We didn’t see t.he predatory lending or influence over local decisions,” says Stephen Flanagan, senior fellow at RAND. “All governments are being careful in how they deal with China.”
But Beijing is determined not to be excluded from Arctic involvement. Russia is its Trojan Horse. Arctic security experts say China is subtly installing itself in the region through an “extensive partnership with Russia” in scientific research, energy extraction, intelligence sharing, surveillance and reconnaissance data. No military presence yet. But Washington sees Beijing eventually using commercial or scientific access to the region for its military advantage.
Other non-Arctic nations are also not prepared to be left out. US allies—Japan, South Korea, France and the United Kingdom—all have long-term economic and military interests in the Arctic. And they would be facilitated by Washington, particularly to counter any Russia/China axis in the region. Intriguing. The Arctic is warming up into an arena of global politics and confrontations. As the ice melts...
—Ralph Maraj