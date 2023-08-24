The International Labour Organisation (ILO) believes that generative artificial intelligence (AI) will ultimately be beneficial to the global labour market rather than detrimental as it has the capacity to augment and complement jobs rather than replace them. In a study published on Monday titled, “Generative AI and Jobs: A Global Analysis of Potential Effects on Job Quantity and Quality”, the ILO said that the greatest impact of AI was not likely to be job loss. Instead, the study found that changes to quality, intensity and autonomy of work were far more probable.
Much of this aligns with what we already know. The arrival of the industrial age or industrial revolution saw the beginning of the change from hands-on industries to the use of machinery. No doubt, at that time, all farmhands and factory workers, particularly, might have thought that they would ultimately be replaced. What happened in actuality was that for the most part, the machines made their jobs easier and faster; they had more leisure or family time and were taught to use the machinery, which meant they learnt a new skill. Obviously, some jobs became obsolete, but the major downturn that was feared never came to pass.
This does not mean, however, that the world should not heed the warnings surrounding the use and proliferation of AI. For one thing, it is far more advanced than the machines which heralded the industrial revolution and which we all use without much thought today. As a matter of fact, the ILO study informs that the impact of AI on the global economy will depend on how well its diffusion is managed. It noted that there is a need for governments to develop policies and laws to guide its promulgation. Preparation is critical in ensuring that AI, which is here to stay, is properly harnessed and used to the benefit of all. This would also include training so that workers’ rights are protected in the coming tide.
More to the point is that millions of people in the world, whether intentionally or otherwise, are already using AI-powered resources in their everyday lives. Every time someone says, “Hey, Siri or Alexa or Google” into a smartphone or other device, they are employing applications powered by artificial intelligence. These are useful tools since the alternative—toting around encyclopaedias and maps, to name a few—is far from practical; assuming, of course, that the user in question can actually read a map. This is, of course, only a very basic example of how AI improved quality of life in ways people did not even know they needed, without affecting anyone’s livelihood. It must be noted, however, that it is not always that straightforward.
Lest we forget, AI can and has been misused, with severe negative consequences. One case in point was the 2016 US election campaign where AI was employed (primarily by way of Internet bots) to generate misinformation and manipulate content, including creating and spreading conspiracy theories. The US is still to recover from the serious political, economic and social repercussions that followed. Other countries have suffered similarly. To this end, some are not only instituting laws and policies but also seeking global collaboration, trust and transparency with regard to AI. These include the US, Canada and several countries in Europe.
In this part of the world, Brazil has taken a giant step forward, having already launched the Brazilian Artificial Intelligence Strategy (EBIA). According to the Brazilian Ministry of Science Technology and Innovations, the EBIA was set up to address “inclusive growth, sustainable development, and well-being; values centred on human beings and equity; transparency and explainability; robustness, security and protection; and accountability”. To date, the country has moved on to putting legislation in place that will allow for the favourable use of AI, including in education, the productive sector and public security, to name a few areas.
Globally, AI is already being employed advantageously in agriculture, healthcare and, more recently, the oil and gas industry, among other areas. While local leaders claim the greatest focus lies in developing those sectors, at the moment, one would not be mistaken in surmising that the general outlook on AI in Guyana appears to be one of ignorance. There is no inkling of a national strategy, unless it is buried deep somewhere. Preparation, particularly of young minds, is nearly non-existent.
Unfortunately, lagging behind in this technology today is not just unenlightened, it is also dangerous. AI does not need visas to cross borders. Just ask Siri. We have all seen the damage it can do if completely unregulated. Checks and balances can protect our social and economic patrimony and our people’s livelihoods, but only if they are put in place beforehand. This is not an area where governments should be playing catch-up.
—Courtesy Stabroek News, Guyana