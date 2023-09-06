was Frantz Fanon’s philosophy that the “new society”, the liberated “new person”—collectively, socially, and individually—has to be consciously and intentionally developed...relentlessly and passionately taught that everything depends on them; that if they stagnate it is their responsibility, and that if they go forward it is due to them, too.
Come Independence anniversary 2024, will Trinidad and Tobago have changed for the better?
Based on Fanon’s theory, the response depends more extensively upon “We the People” than upon the chosen few who are handed a mandate and are obligated to discharge their roles and responsibilities, in concert with and accountable to all and sundry.
It is in keeping with this tenet that Trinidad and Tobago’s Government and Opposition leaders were exhorted to put away childish things and get on with the job of building the nation. Let me expand.
Putting away childish things
Inherently, failure attends little boys and girls who venture to shoulder responsibilities best performed by men and women of stature. These days, evidence abounds. It is an outcome of the quality of people representation having fallen abysmally below acceptable standards. It may well be the reason that electoral polls are tumbling to abominably low levels and citizens resort to agitating relentlessly for higher levels of performance from their parliamentary representatives.
It raises the question: is the electorate not entitled to clear and unambiguous performance updates on a planned, easily assimilated and realistically regular basis—a mechanism whereby elected officials are required to provide citizens with timely, concise progress reports on key projects, programmes and initiatives promised, presented incrementally by percentage completion—eg, ten per cent, 20 per cent, 45 per cent, etc, with brief explanations for delays where applicable?
In this way, will communication between Government and the people not become more focused and consistent: no frills, no frivolities, distancing the cadre of irresponsible irrelevants not prepared to grow up?
Nowadays, little is known of progress being made on implementation of items highlighted in extensively documented development plans and programmes—eg, Vision 2030, post-Covid-19 Roadmap recommendations, national budgets, etc. This does not augur well for the citizenry who, by right, need to be kept up to date and informed regarding the direction in which we are heading and at what pace.
Arriving at consensus on the
society we desire to become
Worthy as the aforementioned initiatives are, they do not collectively or individually rally the citizenry to prosper and grow together as one. Missing is the focal point of them all: consensus regarding the society that T&T should be aspiring to become. It is a sin of omission which can no longer be tolerated.
Institutions bent on establishing their corporate identity require adherence to deep-seated, everlasting visionary core values. It is upon the merits of these ideals that they pin the realisation of their vision, mission, goals and objectives: precise, dogmatic, assimilable ideals, easy to relate to.
Within a calculatedly broader context have evolved the cornerstones of nationhood repeatedly proffered for consideration viz: interracial solidarity, a congenial industrial relations environment, best-in-class productivity, exemplary standards of work ethic, economic prudence and a law-abiding society: all inspirational, all-embracing ideals toward which T&T should be aspiring together, eminently capable of capturing the imagination of the people as ideals worthy of struggle and sacrifice, if only our leaders can be magnanimous enough to entertain the treasure of views, ideas and suggestions emanating outside of their fold.
Void of such ideals firmly ingrained in our collective national psyche, T&T will continue to stagnate notwithstanding its expanse of infrastructural facilities and amenities and material goodies overwhelmingly dispensed. Unbelievably, disillusionment has crept in. New highways, hospitals, health and community centres, police stations, libraries and schools are now casually taken for granted; perceived as easily deliverable, low-hanging fruit predicated advisedly upon allocatable budgetary provisions.
With minuscule attention being paid to nurturing and promoting a spirit of nationhood, their intrinsic socio-economic benefits are regrettably unjustifiably undervalued.
Truly, we have taken our eyes off our most precious undertaking: total development of the human person. We are now paying the price.
Business as usual is not an option. Governance is no longer a spectator activity, citizens viewing from some distant, off-limits pavilion. It’s now about being involved; collectively taking responsibility for our nation’s destiny, lest the unhappiness, dissatisfaction and discord escalate and spread uncontrollably.
Physical assets, essential as they are, will be relegated to what they eventually become; par for the course, relics of the past.
Trinidad and Tobago’s spirit of nationhood must be made to come alive. That loftier national ideal is yet to be realised.
• Next week: Joining hands.
—Author Roy Mitchell
is a former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).