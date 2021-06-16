Assessing curfew efficacy

The extended curfew hours recently announced for June 19 and 20 is our Government’s way of doubling down on the current state of emergency (SoE) which has been in effect since May 15. This week marks the unenviable one-month duration of the SoE and the initial 9 p.m.–5 a.m. curfew which was followed by a 7 p.m.–5 p.m. curfew on weekends during June and a 19-hour curfew from 10 a.m.–5 a.m. on public holidays.
At least in theory, the logic behind curfews as a public health measure to reduce the spread of the coronavirus is clear. Restrict the movement of the virus by restricting the people who can potentially spread it.
However, does this have any scientific basis? More importantly, have the curfews implemented in Trinidad and Tobago yielded the desired result of lower Covid-19 numbers?
While the recent numbers coming from the Ministry of Health seem to suggest that the reported cases, hospitalisations, and deaths have been nominally trending downward, or at the very least plateauing, the evidence to support the effectiveness of the curfews remains insufficient. Considering that of all the public health measures in place, the curfew is the one that infringes the most on our civic rights, we ought to properly assess the extent to which it has served us effectively, and where possible look to other public health measures, such as testing, to ensure a more rounded picture of our fight against Covid-19.
The effectiveness of curfews in reducing the spread of the virus is debatable.
On the one hand a study conducted in Jordan unequivocally attributed the success of that country’s decreasing infection rates to its lockdown measures (Khatatbeh 2020).
On the other hand, a study conducted by Sun et al (2021) shows that while lockdown measures implemented in Hunan decreased community spread, it also increased transmission risk in families and households. By confining families to their households, we do precisely what the virus wants us to do—restrict human movement, which then gives the virus a greater chance of being spread.
For a localised perspective of the impact of curfews on infection rates, a study coming out of France examined virus transmissions in the wake of an 8 p.m. curfew and subsequent 6 p.m. curfew during January. Results show that in the Toulouse urban area, the new 6 p.m. curfew time did not lead to a reduction in infection rates. The researchers concluded that the curfew “had exactly the opposite effect in the Toulouse urban area” because “the more restrictive evening curfew results in larger groups of people in shops and supermarkets before they all hurried to get home” (Dimeglio et. al). The opposing opinions surrounding the effectiveness of curfews begs the question, is it worth it?
For T&T, the early Covid numbers during the weeks that followed the initial curfew are far from ideal. If we set aside the first two weeks of the SoE as a “buffer” period for the curfew to yield the desired results then consider this: from the period June 1-15, the country witnessed a 6.5 per cent decrease in confirmed cases. This in itself is good news. Any reduction in infection rates is a good sign. However, during the same period, June 1–15, there has been a more than 50 per cent decrease in testing. When we consider that testing has decreased by more than 50 per cent, then the paltry 6.5 per cent decrease in reported cases is cause for concern. It can be inferred that the decrease in testing, not the curfew, could be the reason for this 6.5 per cent decrease in reported cases. Therefore, we should be less celebratory of the curfew’s effectiveness and more concerned that the testing has slowed considerably.
The glaring disparity between testing and reported cases implies that the curfew and other associated public health measures are actually hindered by the more concerning downward trend in testing. Of course, the burden of testing does not fall solely on public health officials.
In addition to a more robust and sustained testing initiative which includes reduced wait time for results, there needs to be a level of personal responsibility from our citizenry. This means getting tested not only when you have been experiencing flu-like symptoms but also when you have been in contact with someone suspected of contracting Covid-19. If our testing rates increase, we will be in a better position to evaluate the effectiveness of the curfew measures.
If recent studies are anything to go by, the effectiveness of curfews in reducing the spread of the virus does not always hold true. There are too many variables involved in public health measures to simply implement and extend existing curfews when our current data, albeit at a very preliminary stage, show that testing has decreased during the same time.
With so much at stake can we afford to double down on curfew mandates when the research surrounding their success is inconclusive and, maybe more pertinently, when other public health measures such as testing are slowing down?
• Jarrel De Matas is a PhD student and teaching associate, Department of English, University of
Massachusetts at Amherst