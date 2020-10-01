Okay, so six marks out of ten for imagination. But zero for human rights.
Britain’s prime minister Boris Johnson and his home secretary (that is, national security minister) Priti Patel have been thinking about dumping asylum seekers in Moldova, Morocco, Papua New Guinea or Ascension Island.
Priti Patel’s parents came to Britain in the 1960s to escape conflict-ridden Uganda. Boris Johnson’s great-grandfather was Ali Kemal, a Turkish journalist who fled to England after being banished from his own country for his liberal views.
Neither is keen to have today’s asylum seekers follow their own ancestors’ footsteps, and settle in “global-outlook” Brexit Britain.
Around 35,000 people sought asylum in Britain last year. That is equivalent to around 0.05 per cent of Britain’s population. Up to 7,000 arrived by small boat this year. By law, they will be allowed to stay if they can prove persecution in their own countries for race, religion, nationality, political opinion, gender identity or sexual orientation. But proving persecution is not made easy.
Since the 1980s, Australia has sent its asylum seekers for processing to an island offshore from its former colony of Papua New Guinea, or to the tiny Pacific island of Nauru, holding them in often appalling conditions.
The Financial Times reported this week that Britain has now considered sending its asylum seekers to Ascension, a tiny British-ruled island in the South Atlantic, more than 4,000 miles from London and with no permanent inhabitants. Building accommodation to house just one thousand asylum seekers would cost around $2 billion, with about the same for annual running costs. For 35,000 people, you can do the math. It comes to way more than Colm Imbert’s entire national budget.
Ascension Island is sprinkled with “sensitive military installations” operated by the US. Donald Trump might not like the idea of letting loose a few thousand Syrians and Iraqis.
Of the other countries reportedly considered by Downing Street, Morocco almost certainly will not agree to handle Britain’s problems. Papua New Guinea has had enough headaches dealing with Australia’s. Moldova is an impoverished former Soviet republic, with good wine, but endemic corruption, and ongoing conflict with separatists on its eastern border. Nobody has yet reported a proposal to send the asylum seekers to Britain’s Caribbean territories. Would that be any less crazy?
The Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos and Bermuda have plenty of unused hotel rooms now. Barely one-third of the Cayman population is locally born, and a few extra job hunters could come in handy. But I can’t see their influential offshore bankers and hedge fund managers welcoming asylum seekers.
It sounds as if Boris Johnson’s government will try almost anything to keep asylum seekers away from its voters’ heartlands. This is “the brainstorming stage”, says the permanent secretary of Patel’s ministry.
Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted to turn down use of a Scottish offshore island. She says “any proposal to treat human beings like cattle in a holding pen will be met with the strongest possible opposition from me”. Rejected too was the use of decommissioned oil and gas platforms in the North Sea.
With cruise lines shut down by Covid-19, Carnival has put up 18 cruise ships for sale. If Britain is chasing all solutions, however far-fetched, what about that one? A quick Internet search shows a luxury ship built for 670 passengers and 350 crew on sale for US$100 million.
But I’ve spoken to a couple of former cruise ship crew, who were stuck on board for months on end when the coronavirus lockdown hit. When the ship becomes a place of confinement and the luxury catering switches off, it’s no fun.
Something very like that is on Britain’s “brainstorming” menu. They are talking about buying second-hand ferries. Which sound even less comfortable than cruise ships.
Patel’s shadow home secretary from the opposition Labour party, Nick Thomas-Symonds, says her government is “lurching from one inhumane and impractical idea to another” and has “lost control and all sense of compassion”.
Worldwide, more than 70 million have been displaced by war, persecution or conflict. That’s around one per cent of the global population.
Unlike Britain, T&T is right next to one of the main source countries asylum seekers—Venezuela. With far few resources than Britain’s, T&T’s politicians have to their credit not been caught up in an anti-foreigner media panic. But big questions remain unsettled.
Just over 16,500 Venezuelans were registered last year. Unlike Britain’s asylum seekers, they have the right to work. Current registrations are valid until the end of 2020. What happens beyond that point? New arrivals, meanwhile, are deported.
The upside of Boris Johnson’s story and Priti Patel’s is that refugees and migrants, and their descendants, need not stay on society’s fringes. The downside, is that all too often they are forced to the edge, and beyond.