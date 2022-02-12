At the brink

Watching China’s President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin shaking hands in Beijing before the Winter Olympics, displaying solidarity against the West while Russian troops threaten Ukraine, I recalled my column, “Two dangerous dinosaurs”, of eight years ago, when I warned this alliance could produce “a global descent into darkness”.
That threat is now real. Beijing and Russia have increased efforts to each dominate their “near abroad”, Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe, respectively, both goals strongly resisted by Western powers led by the United States.
Tensions are mounting. Xi is more repressive than ever. Now ruling China with an iron hand like his model, Mao, he has also crushed liberal society in Hong Kong where democracy lies “in tatters”. He aims to seize control of Taiwan to achieve reunification and “cement his legacy”. In Xinjiang where the “genocide” of the Muslim Uyghurs continues, he has sent about one million to camps to “cure” them of “extremism”. His security forces have kept a stranglehold on Tibet, and he continues China’s claim over the Senkaku Islands, administered by Japan since the 19th century.
Putin is also stirring confrontation with the West. Today, about 130,000 heavily-armed Russian troops are amassed on Russia’s borders with Ukraine for a possible invasion that could be “the bloodiest conflict on European soil since World War II”. Putin is demanding that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) not expand to include Ukraine and other ex-Soviet countries, refrain from deploying offensive weapons near Russian borders, and roll back deployments to Eastern Europe.
Led by US President Joe Biden, the West is collaborating on responses. Transatlantic ties are reinvigorated. Europe is now also developing its own defence and security system. Biden wants a militarily strong Europe to strengthen NATO for “both European and transatlantic security”.
Japan is also stepping up. Washington’s principal partner in Asia is more aggressive towards China, stating Japan and the US, joined by a mutual defence treaty, would “oppose coercion or force in the South and East China Seas”. Indeed Japan is now departing from its 1947 “pacifist” constitution. It accuses Beijing of “trying to destabilise the region”, and reiterates the critical importance of stability surrounding Taiwan.
Tokyo has also equipped Vietnam and the Philippines with patrol ships to strengthen capabilities against Beijing’s maritime claims in the South China Sea and signed a military pact with India which has a long-standing Himalayan border dispute with China.
The new US strategy is for military engagement based on strengthened alliances. The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), pivotal for US regional objectives, involving Japan, India, Australia and the United States, has been elevated to Summit status, with plans for Vietnam, Philippines and Indonesia to join, providing “a security nightmare for China”. We also now have AUKUS, a trilateral security partnership with the US, Britain and Australia to support Canberra’s plan for a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines to counter Beijing from the South China Sea to Taiwan. QUAD members India and Japan will be incorporated. This new strategy is “Integrated Deterrence” through “force multiplication”. A formidable collective security architecture is being built to check Chinese ambitions in the region, the way NATO deters Russia in Europe.
Meanwhile in Europe, NATO has rejected as “non-starters” Putin’s demands that the transatlantic military alliance limit expansion and activity in Eastern Europe. The US and NATO are sending more military equipment to Ukraine, as well as additional troops to allies in Central and Eastern Europe threatened by Russian aggression. Washington will “continue to provide for Ukraine’s defence capacities” US$2.5 billion worth since 2014, including $450 million this year.
The US has also warned of “devastating” economic consequences if Moscow breaches Ukraine’s borders. A “hefty package” of economic and financial sanctions from US and Western allies is being prepared. It would include the critical Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline landing a devastating blow to Russia’s already challenged economy.
China and Russia have long supported each other against the West. Their leaders, “best friends”, have met 38 times since 2013. They voted against a UN Security Council discussing Moscow’s military build-up at the Ukrainian border. In a joint statement, Xi and Putin called on NATO to desist from expansion in Eastern Europe and denounced the formation of security blocs in the Asia Pacific. Ominously they say “there are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation” between them—obviously meaning fighting together against the West.
Small wonder, notwithstanding diplomatic efforts, Russia has continued to increase troops near the Ukranian border. Last Thursday it began massive military exercises in Belarus and naval drills in the Black Sea. On Friday, Joe Biden called a meeting of transatlantic leaders on the crisis. Embassies told their citizens in Ukraine to leave immediately, that “things could go crazy, quickly”.
Indeed, things could get real hot. Five nuclear powers are involved, three on one side and two on the other. Conflict will pull in three others. Very early Biden said a Russian invasion of Ukraine “would change the world”. Eight years ago I warned the Jinping/Putin alliance “could create East West tensions that could obliterate human civilisation”. Here we are, at the brink.