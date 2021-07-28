Athletics History: a review

Bernard Linley has authored a book entitled Trinidad and Tobago Athletics History, which would be relevant at any time, but is especially so now because the country is participating in the Olympics, which began on July 20 in Tokyo, Japan.
The team constitutes 33 athletes who have met the relevant standards in their events and will be led by our double medallist winner, Keshorn Walcott. If Walcott is successful in winning a medal at these Games, he will become the first Trinbagonian to win an individual medal at three consecutive Olympics.
When the Olympics were held in 1964 in Tokyo, those days were considered ordinary times. No one would dare to describe this period as ordinary. When London hosted the first Olympics after the Second World War in 1948, they were dubbed The Austerity Olympics because of the hardships that then existed.
Certainly no one would want to label the current Games as the Coronavirus Games, but sadly that would be an apt description. In fact, the CEO of the Games has raised the possibility that they could be discontinued. The Covid virus has negatively affected the Japanese officials, the Japanese public, the International Olympic Committee, the parents of athletes who would like to see their offspring perform, and many athletes who have opted against participation in the quadrennial festival.
But the fierce urgency of now is the time for participation for athletes who are likely to be beyond their physical prime four years down the road. In brief, participating in these Games now is a Hail Mary situation for them.
And now to Linley’s volume, which is the focus of our attention. In his Introduction, the author writes, “The present text views the development and progress of Trinidad and Tobago athletics from the early 1900s onwards in ten-year segments up to 2019.” Each chapter represents a segment and is organised in this fashion: Sprints, Middle Distances, Hurdles, Jumps, Throws, Relays, Walking Races and Women.
As it should, the heading of each chapter highlights the subject matter. Chapter 1 covers The Early Years, Chapter 7 informs us that Crawford is 100m Olympic champion, while Chapter 9 reveals The Decade of Ato Boldon.
Sprinting is the forte of Trinidad and Tobago athletics, but the book includes the performances or, rather, the statistics of middle- and long-distance athletes. This is a boost for long-distance runners because their performances are often dwarfed by those of the sprinters.
A virtue of this book is that it includes some important titbits. For example, our famous author, CLR James, excelled in the high jump while a pupil at Queen’s Royal College. An interesting feature is that it also includes the results of walking races which were very popular in the 1950s.
While youngsters today pay little attention to walking, it featured races from San Fernando to Port of Spain. These races ended near Whitehall around the Savannah. Old-timers like myself can remember the chants of “Walk Popo, walk” encouraging Popo to do his thing. Popo refers to Popo Alfonso, who was quite a character around town.
He even sang in the calypso tent.
This volume is so chock-full of information that it is difficult for the reader to delineate the wheat from the chaff, although the writer makes an effort by denoting the best performers of each decade. Athletics is about people who live and breathe so we need to know something about their strengths, their foibles and their idiosyncrasies. Athletics cannot be lumped into pure statistics.
When the reader completes this book, he/she will know little or nothing of Wendell Mottley, Ed Roberts or Kent Bernard—stalwarts of their era. Ditto for the women such as Cleopatra Borel, Thora Best or Eileen King. Action pictures are the hallmark of a sports book but, unfortunately, they are not in this book.
This work will suffice for ole talk like who did so-and-so and when, but it will shine no lights on our best athletic stars all because the statistics do not bring them to life. However, Linley’s effort must be commended for its hard work.
—Basil Ince is a former sprinter