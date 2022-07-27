A senior police officer was saying earlier this week that the country’s Defence Force disobeyed a command from the country’s prime minister during the insurrection.
It was on this date, 32 years ago, that the country’s democracy and its very way of life was assaulted by a group of adherents to the organisation known as the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen. There were different groups of them operating simultaneously and hitting different targets in what became known as the attempted coup. One group stormed the then-Police Headquarters, killing a police officer on guard duty at the time, another group stormed the Red House, seat of the country’s Parliament, and held captive those MPs who were in session conducting the country’s business. The sitting prime minister and a number of MPs were held hostage in a six-day siege.
One group sought unsuccessfully to occupy the state-owned National Broadcasting Service, with radio stations on Abercromby Street, two blocks south of the Red House. Another group, including the insurrectionist leader, the late Yasin Abu Bakr, invaded and occupied the former TTT, the country’s then-only television station, and still a third force tried, unsuccessfully again, to occupy the nearby Radio Trinidad.
The police officer’s comment this week came as part of the recollections leading to this anniversary, spurred by the launch ten days ago of a book entitled Attack with Full Force. It advertises itself as “The Defence Force Response” to the attempted coup.
It is a story that had not yet been told from this angle. What the police officer was also displaying in his assessment of the country’s protective services from then to now is a deeply held grudge. He holds strongly to the position that members of the Defence Force are favoured over members of the TTPS.
As cases in point, he alleges that retired Defence Force officers are privileged over their police counterparts for jobs in various arms of the country’s national security and intelligence apparatus. He cites appointments to the National Operations Centre and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management as examples.
It is undoubtedly just one of several grounds on which there lingers professional friction between these two major arms of the country’s national security matrix.
Ancil Antoine, a retired brigadier general in the TTDF, wrote the book, as he said, to tell the story of the role played by the Defence Force during the six days of the insurrection. Among the speakers at the launch was Anthony Smart, attorney general at the time. He called the insurrectionists “murderers” who killed and injured persons. He challenged the still prevalent narratives that the country was going through historic social and economic hardships, and that the government was not communicating effectively with the population.
Anglican prelate Dean Knolly Clarke, who spoke before him, had maintained this viewpoint. He described himself also as the “messenger” who moved between the Red House and TTT in the communications which led ultimately to the agreement which ended the insurrection. He made ominous comparisons between what was happening then and the current state of affairs in the country. He said young people are disillusioned. This is a theme picked up in the book, from which Smart lifted accordingly.
But he hit back. “Which party or government does not blow its trumpet?” he asked. “The NAR was no different from any other political party or government. We did state and re-state what we did in government and how we rescued the country from the jaws of recession. The problem was that the noises from the opposition forces were so strong—Club 88, the UNC, the PNM, the trade unions—that it drowned out what the NAR was saying and doing. My other comment is that some people who should have known better fomented the discontent.” He left the veiled impression that he had included the then-“messenger” in that group.
Winston Dookeran was minister of planning at the time, and was one of the hostages. He told the audience at the launch that the local courts, by recognising an amnesty which had been negotiated between the insurrectionists and the government under duress, had upheld an act of treason. He said he concluded then, “If you could get away with that, you could get away with anything.” He also said he developed special admiration for the then-prime minister, shot, beaten and humiliated in the Red House, who said when asked what would his position be, “Attack, attack with full force.”
It was Smart who, speaking later, revealed for the first time that there was a division at the top of the military order on what to do. The chief of defence staff was Joe Theodore, who favoured such a counter assault, but Ralph Brown, second in command, preferred a negotiated settlement. They had to be separated from each other, and Brown’s strategy carried the day, with Theodore leading the negotiations on the state side.
Thirty-two years later, new information as to what took place and how it was handled is still emerging. Ancil Antoine’s initiative and contribution here are of inestimable value.
—Author Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist.