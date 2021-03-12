Austerity or spend

There is a widening gulf opening up between what the Government sees as the prescriptions for stimulating the current economy and what so-called ivory-tower academic economists are recommending.
The main bone of contention is that the Government intends to spend its way out of the present recession while others are recommending a period of austerity (decreased Government spending, reduction in the size of the Public Service and reduced liquidity in the market, in effect, a contraction of the economy) —an austere solution termed by the Government as archaic and outdated, which would inflict deep suffering on an ailing population—dangerous and damaging to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
Consolation is being sought by the Government from an International Monetary Fund comment which says, “The most advanced countries can borrow freely and will not need austerity to restore the health of their public finances after the Covid-19 pandemic.”
The argument against austerity in a recession is as follows. Austerity policies, which reduce State spending, lead to increased unemployment in the short term. This reduction in employment usually occurs directly in the public sector and indirectly in the private sector. Where austerity policies are enacted using tax increases, these can reduce consumption by cutting household incomes. This leads to reduced employment in the short term.
Reduced spending also reduces GDP (gross domestic product) growth as Government spending is also a component of GDP. Also, such reduction can reduce GDP growth in the long term, for example, cuts to education spending can leave the workforce less able to fill highly skilled jobs or if cuts to infrastructure impose greater costs on business that they save through lower taxes. Hence, austerity may lead to higher debt/GDP ratios than alternatively running a higher deficit.
Still, austerity measures are typically pursued if there is a threat that a government cannot honour its debt obligations. This may occur when a government has borrowed foreign currencies that it had no right to issue (like T&T borrowing US dollars). Banks and investors may lose confidence in a government’s ability and willingness to pay, and may either refuse to roll over existing debts or demand extremely high interest rates.
In the great depression of the 1930s, anti-austerity arguments gained more prominence—John Maynard Keynes argued that the boom, not the slump, is the right time for austerity at the Treasury. Paul Krugman says that reduction in government spending during economic downturns worsens the crisis (reference Wikipedia).
These general arguments do not take into account, for example, what caused the recession and even what is the model of the economy in question, one that cannot adapt in the short term, for example, to diversify its exports. The economic model of T&T is small open and petroleum-based production. One that cannot produce locally much of what it needs to consume to survive, hence, must import and to do so must export to earn the required foreign exchange.
To date, most of the foreign exchange earned, rents left in the country, is due to the foreign exploitation of the petroleum resource. Indeed, the major onshore economic sector that employs the largest number of people needs these rents to sustain itself. The energy sector employs but four per cent of the workforce.
The pre-pandemic recession that started in 2015 was about the sustained shortage of foreign exchange due to price drops and demands in oil, gas and petrochemicals in the international market and, locally, the drop in production of gas and its high upstream price. Insufficient foreign exchange was being earned to support the onshore economy and the normal income/spending of the Government.
The anti-austerity lobby is recommending that the Government constitutes its spending via deficits (increasing its debt). But the onshore economic activity demands foreign exchange to exist, which is in short supply (the reason for the recession). Hence, the Government has to find this foreign exchange by using its reserves, drawdowns from the HSF (Heritage and Stabilisation Fund) and foreign borrowings.
The general argument against austerity is that, instead, spending can internally stimulate growth from its own internal and sustainable resources. However, the resources required in a T&T recession as being discussed are not internal (except the country’s limited savings in reserves and the HSF), but also include debt in a currency that it has no right to issue—i.e. we cannot “print” such currencies. Further, the use of such resources to maintain onshore economic activity does not immediately earn more foreign exchange, the cause of the problem.
Indeed, former governor of the Central Bank of Barbados Dr DeLisle Worrell has recommended that in such a recession, the Government should use its limited reserves and savings to support the contraction of the economy at a tolerable rate as it reduces its spending and the economy moves to a lower GDP level that can be supported by the reduced earnings of foreign exchange.
This is in general what our ivory-tower economists are recommending. The factor which makes all the difference is that T&T is a small open economy that depends on the petroleum rents while the non-austerity solution refers to economies that specialise as far as exports are concerned, imports what they may not be as good at and do or can manufacture locally with their own resources much of what their economies need.
After Govid-19, (a pandemic, which was indeed a valid reason for the government to attempt to keep people alive by debt increasing grants and the same to companies on the verge of collapse) and without any improvement in retained rents, austerity measures as compared with pre 2015 should be the order of the day.