AN attractive 18-year old, bearing the resonantly African name, Ashanti, weeks ago became not just the victim of a devastating physical assault. History will likely also regard Ashanti as the brand title for the moment when the treatment of women gained agenda-topping attention.
Make that the ill-treatment of women, regardless of race, appearance, political/ideological connection, symbolic recall, or whatever. It happens that Ashanti was murdered just as the National Joint Action Committee (NJAC), vanguard organisation of the uprising labelled Black Power, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of epoch-making events, and claiming recognisable advances.
One such advance was the name changes adopted by NJAC leaders stuck from birth with Anglo-Saxon labels like Geddes and David. They set an example that was more widely followed by African-descended people infused with fresh “consciousness”.
Name changes, summoned by a movement of the spirit, toward fashion preference for dashikis and agbadas, implied no noticeable social or economic advantages. To her murderers, it mattered not if Ashanti Riley’s ID had instead borne the name, Angela Davis.
The matter today is a basic man-woman encounter in which women endure physical disadvantages marked by relative possession of size and strength and, of course, bad mind. It is the disparate bad mind that, almost suddenly, turns a focus on men who must prudently be assumed as having the capacity, in a snap, to turn beast.
Such capacity was not derived overnight. Men turning violently against women identifies as a long-established behavioural pattern. But today’s apparent preponderance of headlines covering such events defines that brand of violence as a tendency crying out for urgent correction.
Close watchers, and compilers of the figures, such as CoP Gary Griffith, cite hard-nosed calculations showing that women are not in the majority of crime victims. But the Commissioner himself hints that women should seek legally to equip themselves with firearms and man-repellent sprays.
As with much else, the newly bizarre character of day-to-day life, rendered by over-arching influence of Covid-19 conditions, cries out to be reckoned as a “new normal” factor. So what? Men denied right to attend rum-shop get togethers exact increased revenge on helpless near-at-hand women?
Let the women have guns (and training in their use), and anti-man sprays to defend themselves. And hope that they will be quick enough on the draw to save themselves. These appear to sum up answers to pressing what-to-do questions, with no other immediately promising ways out.
All that is discerned for sure is the spreading alarm over built-in mortal dangers facing women, and the continuing mysteries over what make men turn beast. Men have to be called to order, their consciences stirred toward more uplifted conduct. Assuming those of our gender are capable of recognising such approaches for what they are.
Such summarise for me the takeaways from casting about for trends, tendencies, or ideas being dreamed up or proposed to combat violence against women. Last weekend, I was drawn to the outpouring of a pastor known as a fearless plain talker.
Seventh Day Adventist Pastor Clive Dottin doesn’t await any Sabbath occasion to hold forth unflinchingly on national issues. “I am calling upon more men, more pastors, more religiously inclined people to become more actively involved in this fight,” he told a Guardian reporter.
He did not exempt his church, admitting that “sometimes leaders are abusing their wives and people”. He depicted a hell-on-earth reality for some women, arising from some men’s “psycho-toxic personality”, that moves them to abuse, torture and strangle women. Well, what is to be done?
From this pastor comes real-world insight about how and where prayer and worship fall short. Pulpit preachments amount to: “Just pray…God will take care of this.” Pastor Dottin’s sermonises, however: “God wants us all to assist in this process.”
Nor is the reality of mortally endangered women restricted to T&T. In a Spanish language section, the same day’s Guardian reports that, in Venezuela, every 28 hours, one woman is murdered. Would-be victims take the plunge toward T&T shores. They also cross the border into Colombia where gangsters, promising jobs, coerce them into providing “servicios sexuales”.
As man, I have to ask what is to be done about men profiled as hopelessly committed to violent control when not actual homicide of women. From the relatively in-depth source that is CariMan, or Caribbean Male Action Network, I failed, however, to derive corrective policies with here-and-now effect.
Indeed, it appears the damage has irretrievably long been incurred from how boys are brought up. In a Sunday Express interview, CariMAN administrator Kevin Liverpool voiced some apparently incurable aspects of regret. “I think we miss some powerful teaching moments,” he said, “when we undermine our children’s sense of individuality and autonomy in our desire to make them fit in.”
Knowledgeable people are sensitively paying mind. Still to be identified is what, in the age of Ashanti, apart from supplying self-defence equipment and related training, can make life safer for women, and make men more supportive.