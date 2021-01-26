AWARD CRIMINAL LAWYERS SILK

There is a resurgent school of thought that the system of appointing senior counsel on the recommendation of the Prime Minister is ultra vires the Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago.
Be that as it may, until the present system of appointing senior counsel is officially repudiated and legally replaced, there is a dire need to push the existing political power structure to initiate the process of appointing additional silks to the bar in order to facilitate the smooth and efficient administration of criminal justice.
In my capacity as the most senior practicing silk at the criminal bar for 20 years and an attorney for the past 41 years in the arena of the criminal justice system, I wish to politely but emphatically point out to Faris Al-Rawi that he has held the esteemed position of Attorney General for approximately five years and a few months and during this period only four attorneys have been elevated to the inner bar – none of whom was an advocate at the criminal bar. And this was in 2018.
The Hon Attorney General would know that under the UNC-People’s Partnership government 16 attorneys were elevated to the inner bar of whom three practiced at the criminal bar. And this was nine years ago.
So for the past nine years only three practitioners at the criminal bar were elevated to the inner bar and the Hon Attorney General would note that during the last ten years at least six criminal silks have died. There is therefore an obvious lack of criminal silks within the criminal justice system.
The members of the legal profession, including the Office of the Attorney General (and along with the Office of the Prime Minister) are all aware that there is need to appoint competent and experienced practitioners with impeccable integrity at the criminal bar to the inner bar to lead the many junior advocates who assist the courts in the administration of justice. Yet nothing is being done to fill the glaring void within the criminal justice system. And I ask why? Is it politics, parochial interests or petty jealousy which is keeping back the award of silk to deserving advocates at the criminal bar? And in this regard I give a polite reminder to the Attorney General that the preamble to our Constitution states that in Trinidad and Tobago there should be opportunity for advancement on the basis of merit, ability and integrity.
Indeed, the preamble to our Constitution boldly states that the people of Trinidad and Tobago have asserted their belief in a democratic society in which all persons may, to the extent of their capacity, play some part in the institutions of national life and thus develop and maintain due respect for lawful constituted authority. And I dare say that the criminal justice system which upholds the rule of law is one of the most important institutions of national life in Trinidad and Tobago.
The unjust situation of the non-appointment of lawyers of the criminal bar for the past nine years to the rank of silk, especially when there is a dearth of criminal silks, is a national scandal which is creating a rotten state of affairs within the criminal justice system. There is an urgent need to increase the number of leaders at the criminal bar and the top criminal practitioners are adequately qualified to take silk.
I wish to humbly point out to the Attorney General that during my 41 years of practice at the criminal bar I have become entrenched in and connected to the criminal justice system to such an extent that I am very much aware of the practice and professional activities of all the criminal advocates and hence I have taken the liberty to boldly compile a list of the top criminal lawyers who in my opinion meet the criteria of merit, ability and integrity to be awarded silk.
I shall send this list under separate and private confidential cover to the Attorney General who can consider same together with any others he considers fit for the award of silk and thus make his own sagacious recommendation to the Prime Minister, who in turn, subject to his approval would advise the President of our Republic to make the necessary appointments.
As it now stands the criminal bar is in need of at least seven additional silks with at least two emanating from the Director of Public Prosecutions Department in order to assist in the administration of criminal justice.
And, incidentally, the Attorney General is considered by the legal profession to be the titular head of the bar and for that reason is entitled to take silk.