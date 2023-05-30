Awareness, action for youth mental health

In his 2023 Advisory, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy noted that youth mental health was the most pressing issue facing the nation. He singled out the influence of social media as having negative impacts on children and adolescents. Typically, the Surgeon General’s Advisory is reserved for significant public health challenges that require the nation’s immediate awareness and action.
The need for immediate awareness and action applies also to youth in T&T. Even if the nationwide incidents of school violence that occasionally erupt are not attributed to students suffering from mental health issues, there at least has to be some awareness of a different kind of psycho-social and emotional development faced by children today.
Children and youth constitute one of the “disadvantaged groups” that are at higher risk of suffering from mental health issues. This is due to not just relatively long exposure to social media but also a lack of physical and emotional maturity.
A 2021 report by the United Nations Survey on Latin American and Caribbean youth within the context of the Covid-19 pandemic reveals mental health problems as one of the most significant barriers to youth development. To the question “What are your main concerns for the future?”, 27 per cent of respondents cited ‘Mental health problems after quarantine’.
Last year, two Upper Six pupils wrote a letter to the Express editor in which they explained the results of a questionnaire that assessed the effects of Covid-19 on pupils of Forms Five and Six. The results were essentially a cry for support for pupils affected by online learning.
The questionnaire reflected one critical part of the Surgeon General’s Advisory: awareness. That is, how perceptive are we in recognising when someone’s mental health is at risk? This might sound straightforward but even for adults, understanding and accepting that their mental health is in danger is easier said than done. And, if parents do not have this awareness, how can they expect children to develop this life skill?
Undergraduates are also struggling. Dean of the Faculty of Medical Sciences (FMS), Prof Terence Seemungal, noted in a 2018 address to TTMA (T&T Medical Association) that “non-random estimates of depression among medical students at The UWI, St Augustine campus, vary from 30 per cent to 40 per cent and are higher in certain subsets”. I imagine the FMS is not alone among the other UWI faculties.
When we discuss mental health, it often has an ‘oh by the way, there’s this thing to deal with’ kind of feel. Then there’s how to actually talk about it without making someone feel like they should be in an asylum. Using words such as ‘problem,’ ‘poor’, ‘illness’, and ‘issue’ in the same phrase with ‘mental health’ immediately gives it a negative connotation. Our interaction with children and adolescents about mental health requires more tact since they are more sensitive and relatively uninformed.
Times are changing which requires us to change as well. We need a cultural shift away from attaching stigma to persons, especially youth, affected by mental health.
It seems that adults, particularly those over 50 do not always consider how much has changed since their time. Those born in the 1970s most likely did not have a cell phone until they were in their 20s or even 30s. Even then it was a basic Nokia with very limited functionality (RIP Nokia). Today, children before the age of five already have access to smartphones which gives them access to virtually the entire world of information, including its toxic content.
The other critical part of the Surgeon General’s Advisory is action. Rather than be dismissive of unusual behaviour by youth or denounce their actions as ‘attention-seeking’, there has to be mental health support that is urgent, continuous, and proactive. Schools should not wait until a misdemeanour occurs to then recommend counselling. Rather, that counselling should be provided for everyone to establish regular rapport with students.
Within the existing framework of the Student Support Services Division by the Ministry of Education, activities and workshops should get students to reflect on their experience of grief, anxiety, self-worth, depression, anger, and other forms of emotional stress. As ‘childish’ as this may sound, there is something called a Reset room that is gradually being adopted in US middle and high schools. It involves a designated space that doesn’t put students in detention but allows them to regulate their emotions through meditation, exercise equipment such as resistance bands and yoga mats, or drawing and painting apparatus.
At the governmental level, the ministries of Education, Gender and Child Affairs, and Digital Transformation can all come together to provide funding for future research on both the benefits and harms of social media. Funding that provides for more studies on mental health from primary school through university will allow for a greater justification of government spending on resources for youth. Another culture shift that involves being more data-driven when it comes to assessing the impacts of social media usage on youth will only improve our responsiveness to our mental health approach.
Another major action involves parents. They simply must assume responsibility for laying the groundwork when it comes to monitoring their child’s usage of social media. Deferring this responsibility to educators only passes on the problem without contributing to a solution.
As indicated by US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, youth mental health is “the defining public health issue of our time”. The youth of T&T is not immune. Awareness and action are required to ensure youth mental health is adequately addressed.
The author is a
PhD Candidate & Teaching Associate
Department of English
College of Humanities & Fine Arts
University of Massachusetts, Amherst