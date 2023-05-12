All lawyers must vehemently condemn Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds for his obnoxious attack on the impeccable character of the judges of our country.
The judges of our country recently came under an unprecedented attack by Mr Hinds, who stated publicly that criminals have friends in the Judiciary, inferring that in performing their duties there are corrupt judges who do the bidding of these criminals.
I congratulate the 15 sitting judges who sent a joint e-mail to the court administration registrar expressing their abhorrence of this attack and calling for an immediate retraction and apology to the Judiciary.
The Law Association of T&T did the same.
The Criminal Bar Association, of which I am president, condemned the minister’s attack as vicious, sinister and wicked. We called for his removal from the Cabinet.
I thus make a clarion call to the other judges, outside the 15 who signed on, to get on board and demand that the Hon Chief Justice, on his return from his holiday abroad, refute this nasty opprobrium.
It is my sincere opinion that this unwarranted and baseless attack warrants the removal of the Minister of National Security from the Cabinet of this country. An apology and retraction of his attack is a slap on his wrist. I am of the view that he should be kicked out immediately from the Cabinet of this country.
His attack on the impeccable character of our judges was deliberate, dangerous, wicked, nefarious, malicious, vicious, obnoxious and baseless. It was a nasty rant of a madman to distract from his own incompetence, ineptitude, weakness and inability to formulate and design a crime plan as envisaged under Section 75 of the Constitution to stem the escalation of crime in the country.
In any other civilised country which adheres to the concept that men and institutions remain free only when freedom is founded upon respect for the rule of law, such an outrageous accusation by the Minister of National Security, without any evidence whatsoever, that judges in the Judiciary are friends of criminals, and inferring they will do their illegal bidding—such a minister would never remain in a democratic cabinet.
I call upon all the lawyers in the country, especially all former attorneys general, to publicly call upon the Prime Minister to remove this irresponsible, wicked and obnoxious minister from the Cabinet of this country.
I call upon the leading silks in this profession to support the judges in their quest for respect for the rule of law. And this is in spite of the fact that it was revealed recently that seven of our very experienced and knowledgeable silks received from Government briefs over $159.2 million between September 2015 and January 25, 2022.
Gentlemen and ladies of our legal profession, our democracy is in peril if Fitzgerald Hinds remains in the Cabinet of this country.
Put country first and not your personal self-interest. Country before allegiance to a political party. Country before monetary benefits by the government of the day.
For the sake of our children and grandchildren, unite with one voice and protect the Judiciary from the likes of Fitzgerald Hinds.
The Fourth Estate must assist us in our quest for justice and an independent and impartial Judiciary.
—Author Israel Khan is a senior counsel and president of the Criminal Bar Association.