Israel Khan_____new use

Israel B Rajah-Khan

All lawyers must vehemently condemn Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds for his obnoxious attack on the impeccable character of the judges of our country.

The judges of our country recently came under an unprecedented attack by Mr Hinds, who stated publicly that criminals have friends in the Judiciary, inferring that in performing their duties there are corrupt judges who do the bidding of these criminals.

I congratulate the 15 sitting judges who sent a joint e-mail to the court administration registrar expressing their abhorrence of this attack and calling for an immediate retraction and apology to the Judiciary.

The Law Association of T&T did the same.

The Criminal Bar Association, of which I am president, condemned the minister’s attack as vicious, sinister and wicked. We called for his removal from the Cabinet.

I thus make a clarion call to the other judges, outside the 15 who signed on, to get on board and demand that the Hon Chief Justice, on his return from his holiday abroad, refute this nasty opprobrium.

It is my sincere opinion that this unwarranted and baseless attack warrants the removal of the Minister of National Security from the Cabinet of this country. An apology and retraction of his attack is a slap on his wrist. I am of the view that he should be kicked out immediately from the Cabinet of this country.

His attack on the impeccable character of our judges was deliberate, dangerous, wicked, nefarious, malicious, vicious, obnoxious and baseless. It was a nasty rant of a madman to distract from his own incompetence, ineptitude, weakness and inability to formulate and design a crime plan as envisaged under Section 75 of the Constitution to stem the escalation of crime in the country.

In any other civilised country which adheres to the concept that men and institutions remain free only when freedom is founded upon respect for the rule of law, such an outrageous accusation by the Minister of National Security, without any evidence whatsoever, that judges in the Judiciary are friends of criminals, and inferring they will do their illegal bidding—such a minister would never remain in a democratic cabinet.

I call upon all the lawyers in the country, especially all former attorneys general, to publicly call upon the Prime Minister to remove this irresponsible, wicked and obnoxious minister from the Cabinet of this country.

I call upon the leading silks in this profession to support the judges in their quest for respect for the rule of law. And this is in spite of the fact that it was revealed recently that seven of our very experienced and knowledgeable silks received from Government briefs over $159.2 million between September 2015 and January 25, 2022.

Gentlemen and ladies of our legal profession, our democracy is in peril if Fitzgerald Hinds remains in the Cabinet of this country.

Put country first and not your personal self-interest. Country before allegiance to a political party. Country before monetary benefits by the government of the day.

For the sake of our children and grandchildren, unite with one voice and protect the Judiciary from the likes of Fitzgerald Hinds.

The Fourth Estate must assist us in our quest for justice and an independent and impartial Judiciary.

—Author Israel Khan is a senior counsel and president of the Criminal Bar Association.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The motherhood conundrum

The motherhood conundrum

I was searching for words to describe how I might come across in this column—killjoy, grinch, scrooge—because I know they might easily seem to apply. Maybe it is the cynic in me; maybe I am just perverse, but I have always been unmoved by the hype surrounding certain celebrations. I am not against celebrating, but I get annoyed by the commercialisation that makes a mockery of the sentimental value of these occasions.

Prioritise patron safety

Prioritise patron safety

Not wishing, but before the worst happens it would be wise for all involved in the safety and security of patrons at large entertainment events to deliberate on and execute any and all strategies to secure those who attend.

Last Saturday’s Redemption concert at the Queen’s Park Savannah, while not the first to be oversubscribed, was a near-miss that raises a red flag for promoters, safety officials and patrons. It calls for urgent, proactive intervention.

Where is the orgy of violence leading?

The recent discovery of the semi-nude and strangled body of 25-year-old Gabrielle Raphael, mother of five precious children, in the Queen’s Park Savannah following a Jamrock concert there, has once again brought violent crime to the forefront of all national discussions.

Great achievement by the PM

Recently it was announced that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was chosen by Howard University in Washington, DC, to receive an honorary degree at its 2023 commencement convocation. This would be Howard’s 155th commencement ceremony.

Rowley groping in governing the country

Of all the people in the country with ability and experience, those best poised to advance and become statesmen are those bureaucrats and technocrats of sound character, who are independent, have served in government, have an intimate knowledge of how the bureaucracy works, and have diligently pursued training in various fields.