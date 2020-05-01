Baseline brief for road map plan

Prof Karl Theodore of The UWI, told the Prime Minister’s advisory committee that our standard of living today depends on imports and this has to stop; we have to look to all of our imports and see which we can produce here, identify new products that we are not making now and also produce these.
He said that recently the Caribbean Development Bank emphasised the concepts of resilience, self-reliance and self-sufficiency, which we should aim for.
what Covid-19 has shown us is that we cannot depend on imports.Hence we need to get more people to do what we have not done before. The Government has to invest, encourage the private sector to get into new things. Still, he says the Government cannot do it alone and the private sector has to play a part in getting it back into shape.
A theme of Prof Theodore’s message is import substitution, or as Lloyd Best termed it, import displacement. The driver of this bit of advice is the way the pandemic disrupted both the global supply chain (that can inhibit the transport of imports) and the collapse of the economies that produce these imports.
In attempting, via our import displacement thrust, to become resilient and self-reliant, it is necessary to look at the hard constraints on our economy, which could temper how successful we can be. For example, we are a small open economy and given our resources there are certain products/services that we simply cannot produce for ourselves, e.g. sophisticated machines and tools, telecommunication switches and the range of drugs we require. Hence we will depend on the global supply chain, taking into consideration certain world events may disrupt it for a time, to supply us with key imports. Recognising the risk of supply disruption certain measures have to be put into place to help alleviate such events, for example, having a six-month supply of drugs.
The theory of product specialisation tells us that we should concentrate our limited resources on the production for export those items in which we are globally competitive and import the others, even though we can produce the latter by diverting some of our scarce resources to this.
What Prof Theodore is saying is that because of the risks that, say, a pandemic presents, we should produce some goods locally which are more competitively produced abroad and so provide self-sufficiency and resilience. Similar arguments have been advanced in the past with respect to food imports; “eat what we grow and grow what we eat”.
Though it was said that our standard of living depends on our imports, it is more direct to say that our standard of living depends on the foreign exchange earned mainly by the petroleum sector, rents, that allow us to import. And, indeed, these rents were in aggregate quite large that left us recently with US$11 billion, 12 months import cover as reserves and US$5 billion in the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund. But our petroleum sector, though also struck by the pandemic, as the rest of the world, is also home to a depleting resource with oil exports bordering on 60kbbls/day and natural gas insufficient to supply the Point Lisas plants, while there is an abundance of oil/gas on the market. Possibly this is what Prof Theodore referred to when he said we had to get into the making of new products, i.e. to diversify the economy via new globally competitive exports so as to ensure the continued availability of foreign exchange to purchase at least the products we cannot produce for ourselves.
Hence our survival depends on exports, on the global supply chain, wherein we manage our income given the risks associated with the events like the pandemic via a sovereign wealth fund and non-cyclical spending.
Prof Theodore also expects government investment to fund this thrust into import displacement. But he suggests that the private sector whose commercial activities span some 50 per cent of the economy, should help get the economy back in shape, presumably in producing some of what we now import and even new products.
The world economies will recover. They have done so before. This pandemic will hasten the implementation of the fourth industrial revolution technologies —massive automation, robotics, artificial intelligence—and make more use of telecommunications and the Internet for on-line transactions and demand faster telecom and data services to support the rapid increase in data transfer.
Life will go on; a vaccine will be found. However, the pre-eminent location on the Prime Minister’s road map must be the diversification of our economy. The well proven approach is via the Triple Helix—an integrated effort among the government, the R&D institutions and the private sector. An initial approach is for the Government to fund the R&D and the start-up of the new companies, which are then turned over to the private sector via the stock market or sale of assets.
— Mary King is an economist