Now that the ashes of the First Test have been blown away by Australia, the “twins” McCullum and Stokes insist they will continue in their quest to “revive” or put excitement into Test cricket.
“Bazball” is the new “buzz” that came into being in 2022 when Brendon McCullum was appointed as England’s head coach and Ben Stokes was made captain. It has no doubt resulted in a sold-out Edgbaston crowd for a Test match and a predictable sold-out crowd for all the other Test matches—five Tests and five days of gripping, exciting Test cricket. It is indeed a “buzz”! England wants to play positive cricket, take risks, and when bowling focus on taking wickets rather than stopping runs. Therefore, “Bazball” has come to be used to describe England’s new way of playing Test cricket. Very laudable indeed, but this is “Test cricket” and there is a reason why we call it Test cricket. So, are we back to T20 in another format? In my opinion, “Bazball” will fail!
Jack Leach’s unavailability led to the revival/recall of Moeen Ali who retired from Test cricket some three years ago. Surely, in the whole of England they could not find one spinner? Would the 18-year-old Rehan Ahmed “leggie” have done worse? Moeen’s match return of three for 204 runs and 37 runs with the bat in my mind shows a grave error in asking him to return. But “Bazball” is the new thinking outside the “box”. Add this to being fined 25 per cent of his match fee for using an unauthorised drying agent on his bowling hand. I would be surprised to see him playing again in any of the Test matches in this series, or ever for England again in Test cricket. Remember this is Test cricket! Nathan Lyon had eight for 220 and a match-winning 16 not out ! Bazball cricket, they say!
I was stumped when I saw Root dancing down the pitch to be out-stumped!—for the first time in his illustrious Test career. Prior to that he had tried a reverse scoop against Pat Cummins off the first ball of day four! Root achieved a unique feat after his stumping, as he became the player with the second most number runs in Test cricket (11,168) to be dismissed in such a manner. Both Kohli, fourth (8,195), and Tendulkar, fifth (8,195), are in the top five of batsmen not getting stumped early in their career, with the number three being Graeme Smith (8,800). Only a West Indian legend scored more runs than Root before being dismissed in this fashion and he would have never made any “Bazball” team—Shivnarine Chanderpaul (11,414)! Root is known for his classic style of play, but has now embraced... yes, “Bazball”.
“Bazball” leadership, we say? Playing with a handicapped all-rounder/captain in a Test match? This is really out-of-the-box thinking. Stokes bowled a total of 14 overs in both innings—seven in each, and took two wickets! He scored 1 and 43. He did not get injured during the game, he “hobbled” into the game injured. Captain courageous, they say! He could not have even bowled at the death to save England. But “Bazball” cricket, they say.
And what is wrong with an exciting draw in Test cricket? There have been many exciting draws in the history of Test cricket, but a loss is a loss. When ego gets the better of leaders, these are the mistakes they make. Many of my colleagues have swung the way of “Bazball” and I personally love the concept, but this is Test cricket and there is a reason they call it a “TEST”. I am not a blind follower and would not get carried away with Brendon and Ben. McCullum’s Test-scoring rate in Test cricket is 64.6, so why are the batters frantically trying to score at a run a ball?—and this is the “Root” of England’s problem! “Bazball”, they say!
Ben Stokes’ declaration: brave captaincy or the reason England lost? Ben Stokes was “devastated and proud” after the first Test defeat. Proud of taking the game from ball one (Crawley’s cover drive for four off Captain Cummins). But Captain Cummins had the last laugh for sure with three runs needed and “stroking” the ball for four and gleefully hugging the lion-hearted Nathan! Stokes said “it would have been easier to play a bit safer, but we didn’t do that, not one individual, that’s something I am very proud of”. He continued, “Losing sucks. Any game you play in sport, you always want to be a winner.” So, it would seem the England team now has a team of “blind followers”. He concluded defeat was “not a psychological blow at all”—“Bazball at its best”!
Australia’s Captain Pat Cummins echoing the words of Man of the Match Khawaja declared “the No 1 Test I’ve ever played in”. I think it’s huge in (giving us) that belief to be able to win from anywhere, having that belief that anyone’s a match-winner”. It was Australia’s highest successful run chase in England since Don Bradman powered them to victory in a then-record 404 at Headingley in 1948.
Cummins concluded, “When you’re in the back yard playing as a kid, these are the moments you wish to be in—going out there and doing it in the middle of the Ashes series.” Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting believes England will be left questioning their “Bazball” approach after defeat. He said “the interesting thing coming out is which team has got the most questions to answer, and I think England do. By no means am I saying that England’s methods are wrong. I have loved watching them play. This is a long game, and Australia’s method have stood up and worked”!
My own prediction is that Australia will smoke England out of the grounds and win the Ashes. Do not ever forget there’s a reason they call it a “Test”.
Author Terrence Kalloo is a cricket enthusiast