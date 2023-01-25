In 1964, just two years following our nation’s birth, three courageous citizens rose to the occasion when the expatriate senior engineers of T&TEC unceremoniously packed their bags and returned to the UK, demonstrably peeved that the Government had displayed unreserved confidence in our local engineers, having placed the management of the utility in their gifted and capable hands.
The expatriates, ears cocked, anxiously awaited news of their predicted blow-up of the generation facilities. They waited in vain, thanks to deceased local engineering patriarchs Karl Seheult, Leslie Dookhie and George Ford, under whose astute and unwavering stewardship the foundation was resolutely laid for T&T’s electricity supply service to be second to none in the region, Tobago to be deemed the best lit island of its size worldwide, and T&T to be distinguished among the leading industrialised nations of its size, in the world at large.
The view is held that the growth and development of a country can practically be gauged by the growth of and trajectory along which its electricity supply system has itself evolved over time.
Since 2017, T&TEC has enjoyed the distinction of its supply having covered 99.3 per cent of the T&T land mass and a complaint resolution rating of 99.6 per cent: exceptional industry standards.
That any electricity provider could have withstood not having had its tariffs revised for its residential consumers and for its commercial and industrial customers for 16 and 19 years respectively, yet attain and maintain such exemplary standards, among others, is an accomplishment worthy of emulation.
Revised tariffs for Residential Customers, approved by the RIC in 2006, were, for some assumably justifiable reason, not implemented until May 2008. It was the first real tariff increase applied to Residential Customers since the year 1992. Prior thereto, T&TEC had not had a rate increase for the 13-year period 1968 to 1981.
It is in awe of these antecedents, that the vitriol, currently being hurled at the Government now that T&TEC (not the Government), after 15 years, seeks to bring its tariffs in line with its operational costs, defies logic or understanding.
The deportment of opposition parliamentarians as they pilloried the RIC officials at the recently held T&TEC Rates Review public consultations was irresponsible, unbecoming and uncalled for. I dare say ungrateful.
It is the said Government that eased the burden on our pockets, for all of 32 years, subsidising the cost of electricity to the tune of billions of dollars, keeping rates unchanged, and among the lowest in the world, that is now being brutishly condemned for seeking to have its customers pay a reasonable share of the actual cost of the service which we take so casually for granted. What irony!
Sure. Let us express our views, lay our case, lodge our complaints before the RIC but let’s all do so with dignity, decency and decorum.
What’s worse is that no new objection has been advanced. The traditional rhetoric has resurfaced: “It’s not a good time”. If not, when? “The new rates will trigger price increases nationwide”. It’s a worldwide occurrence. “Wait until salaries are increased”. Is this new world economics? Simply measuring the proposed increase against the thousands of dollars individually lavished on skimpy carnival costumes and fetes, flaws the argument.
Here are some figures that should pique our interest: all inputs into the operational cost of electricity: In 1968, the cost per MBTU of natural gas was $21.50: in 1981, it rose to 77 cents, approx 258 per cent increase. Bunker “C” Fuel Oil was $4.70 per barrel: in 1981, it was $65.06, an increase of approximately 1,100 per cent. A wooden Pole (32’ 6”) was $30: in 1981 it had jumped to $219, almost 700 per cent increase. A Steel Pole (55’) was $383: in 1981 it climbed to $2,236, almost 500 per cent increase and so on. Dare fast forward to today’s’ economic environment. The realities speak for themselves.
Instead of cavalierly politicising and uncouthly disrupting the consultations, and openly displaying such callous disregard for reality, why not devote that time helping fellow-citizens manage their bills by adopting simple well-known conservation measures? Ensure internal wiring is adequate, follow manufacturer’s instructions in use of appliances, switch them off when not in use, ensure hot water plumbing systems are well designed and not leaking and that electrical wiring is properly grounded et al.
The less electricity consumed, the less we pay, less natural gas and oil extracted and depleted, the lower the volume of carbon emissions, less severe the impact on climate change, the lower the frequency of hurricanes, storms, flooding and heat waves, the greater T&T’s chances of honouring its obligations under the Paris Climate Change Agreement, and above all, the more confident the survival of mankind.
Let’s face it. We are all in this together. Electricity is a cost we can each control.