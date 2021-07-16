Bedside manners

I’ve been talking to people recovering from various degrees of the Covid-19 virus. A common complaint has been a feeling of weakness in its aftermath, rapid exhaustion, and accompanying fits of frustration and despondence.
It is hard for those who are used to enjoying good health to suddenly find themselves physically and mentally frayed. (A friend facetiously posted something online that good health is simply taking the slowest path to death.) The virus is an unsettling reminder that all the gyms and tonics and kale in the world cannot protect you from the arbitrariness of life.
With local cases having crossed 35,000, many are still trying to cope with the effects. I saw a feature on the BBC, I think, where a woman talked about feeling its physical impact more than a year after contracting the virus; long-Covid was how a doctor described it. A reminder of the lingering joint pains from Chikungunya.
The difference between Covid and other illnesses lies within its highly contagious element. You have to keep physical distance, and in sickness and even the return to good health, there is a level of mandatory quarantine. It’s a destabilising process, especially in a culture where visits to the “sick” are a social event, and are expected as a marker of who cares.
As someone expressed a surprising amount of guilt about being laid up for so long because she could not return to her household and familial responsibilities (which were far too much in the first place), it occurred to me that women really bear the brunt of this additional dimension.
They are the ones who manage chores, who ensure that things run as smoothly as possible and address all manner of absurd expectations. A man broke down in tears a few years ago because his wife had been hospitalised for a week. He’d reached the end of his tether when he realised he didn’t know where to find anything in the house they shared; not even his clothes.
Largely unappreciated for their “invisible” contributions, women, particularly those following the traditional roles ascribed by an inglorious patriarchal system, are made to feel guilty for not rushing back to their ordained tasks.
Thinking about it, I recalled how many subversive techniques had been employed by some underground rebels who found creative ways to bypass the inequitable demands.
And now I ask that you indulge me in a little bout of idleness. I’m following the sacred principle of balance, and with all the heaviness around I feel the need for some levity. I invoke my paternal grandmother and others who once shared their strategies. I take the liberty of stirring them all together—so as not to reveal specific sources—to convey the kind of advice I am sure they would have given relating to illness, and what I mischievously term bedside etiquette.
In the interest of a full and proper recovery, bearing in mind the danger of a relapse, one must not rush into declaring oneself healed. It is permissible to admit to feeling better, but one must be temperate, always mindful that the same ones who dutifully assumed the responsibility of nursing activities will drop it like a hot potato the moment they see even a glimmer of strength.
My grandmother had perfected the modulation and pitch of her voice. She could be chatting in her regular tone, but if a visitor arrived, she would immediately switch to a strained, faltering lower register. There would be long pauses where she might appear to have drifted off, or just lost her train of thought. What was I saying? It suggests that even if you look okay, internally things are not yet robust or able.
Out of consideration for the efforts being made to actually come to see her during her convalescence, she would do her best not to disappoint. Knowing people would be putting aside “important business” out of concern for her well-being, she made sure to look the part. She always found a middle ground in her attire. Something presentable, but obviously suited to being bedridden. Depending on how hard she wanted to press home her illness, like if she wanted to solicit physical help, she might go for a shabby, unkempt look, suggesting that there was no one in attendance. She understood the importance of appearances.
Though I am melding these activists into my late grandmother’s persona, it was an act of survival for most women of her time. Their tasks were perpetual; their children were plentiful; their in-laws were often malevolent; a bout of illness might be the only time they could ever have a respite.
Has much changed since?
To those out there who need time and space and support to recover from illness of any kind, I am not prescribing lowly subterfuge, I am simply suggesting a policy of self-care. Nurture yourself with the same kind of loving detail that you give so generously and selflessly to others. On that note, here’s another discovery I must share. Although I’d never been a hot chocolate drinker, I fell in love with the cups Lyris from the Cocoa Research Centre used to make. In the supermarket, I found a local brand made in Sangre Grande called Carlos Chocolate Bars. With a hint of cinnamon, nutmeg and bay leaves, it brews beautifully with milk. Forget the foreign brands, treat yourself to a cup. You’re worth it.
E-mail: vaneisabaksh@gmail.com
—The author is an editor,
writer and cricket historian