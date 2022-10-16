Interviewer: So, let me understand this clearly. I am the interviewer and also the interviewee. I am interviewing you, the writer of this column. So, it is like you are interviewing yourself. Isn’t this a bit weird?
JP: Not really. I like interviewing people and this time I get to do both—be the interviewer, and yet be the person being interviewed. And it can be a technique to get things expressed in different ways.
Interviewer: Okay, if you say so. I guess we should start, then. This is the second Beematie column you have written. The first was Beematie from Blanchisseuse and now this is Beematie from Bamboo. Who is this Beematie anyway?
JP: She represents the ordinary person, the average citizen who has no connections in the health sector. She has no friend of a friend who can pull strings or check on things. She represents all of us who access public health care.
Interviewer: What is the point of doing this second Beematie article?
JP: I feel that Trinbagonians are taking the wrong approach. The public health system has its strengths and weaknesses.
If the ordinary citizen gets inadequate health care in the health sector, they remain passive in the situation, and for the duration of their stay. They only complain after they have been discharged home.
They then complain to their family and friends about the system and the inadequate level of care offered. What they do not understand is that they are part of the same said system about which they are complaining.
Interviewer: What do you mean, though?
JP: In the healthcare system the patient is the customer or the client. They are also a huge pillar for accountability. In the healthcare system, the customer service department, the quality department, the head nurse, head of department, middle managers, and the other seniors above are the built-in components for service accountability. They are supposed to monitor various parameters. For example, the average time to be seen in the Emergency Department, the time to get surgery, the time to get investigations and the reports done, the standard of nursing and doctor care, the availability of most medications. These are just a few.
These expected standards pertain to the Emergency Department, inpatient services and outpatient services.
Aside from those pillars, one of the other important pillars, though, is the patient, the customer. If there is a hole, or dent, or glitch, or delay in the system, it is really important that the patient complains and demands a reasonable optimum standard to whatever is the glitch.
And they, the patient or their relative, do not have to be loud and aggressive. They do not have to secretly tape the encounter and put it on Facebook. They can just start off by asking to speak to the senior person in whatever department.
If it is a nursing issue, they should ask to speak to the head nurse. If it is a doctor issue, they should ask to speak to the senior doctor. If they are not getting anywhere, there are various levels and independent patient advocacy units.
They could complain to the Quality department or Customer Service, or present their case to the office of the medical chief of staff or the medical director. And each time they could go higher and higher.
Interviewer: What is wrong with putting the story on Facebook, though? What is wrong with being loud and aggressive? It usually brings forth some response at least, and quick response is what that patient needs in those situations.
JP: If they go up the ladder, like chief of staff, nursing manager, chief executive officer and still no response, they could relay the complaint to the Ministry of Health; and then, if nothing, then they could go to social media, etc.
The thing about going on social media for those single encounters is that they do not impact the system as a whole. Sure, that one patient will get some response, but we want to get to a stage where the person on the floor can address the issue in real time and solve the problem.
We want to get to a stage where the head nurse or senior doctor is accountable for their ward or their shift or their on-call day without having a big-stick approach, where someone in the higher executive has to ask for a report, etc.
Interviewer: But complaining in real time to the staff on-site is pretty scary for the patient. There is a risk that they may be victimised during their stay in the health facility. And no one wants that.
JP: It is difficult to say if that fear is real or not. I do not personally know of any case where this has happened. I could be wrong.
But if we want to improve the system of which we are part, it starts with one person. And once more, and more are doing it, it will put that accountability pressure on the staff and the executive team.
The main complaint patients have is that no one is telling them anything. Start with expecting optimum communication; and if you are not happy, and you want a higher standard, let someone know.
We cannot be part of the system, remain passive and yet expect change.
(Continued next week.)
—Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute