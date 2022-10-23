Interviewer: So last week I was interviewing you in the second Beematie column. The first was Beematie from Blanchisseuse and the second, last week, was Beematie from Bamboo. This week the column is Beematie from Barrackpore.
JP: The whole point is that Beematie could be from anywhere in Trinidad and Tobago. She represents all of us as a person who is accessing healthcare.
Interviewer: And your main point, from what I remember in last week’s column, was that every patient is a part of the said healthcare system and that instead of seeing it as something separate, they should first work within the system and demand and expect appropriate standards of service. They could approach the senior nurse or senior doctor to relay their concerns. And then further, the quality department, customer service and even the Office of the Medical Chief of Staff.
JP: Correct.
Interviewer: But as a patient, why can’t they just pay their health surcharge, pay their taxes, contribute to society, and expect good service at the public health institutions? As a patient I would not want to be part of the system. I just want to access it and get better, and then go home to my family.
JP: Unfortunately, as the end user or the customer, we are part of the cycle, and we cannot divorce from it. Not only are we part, but we are an important part. The patient provides feedback and forces accountability to make the same healthcare system retain its standards.
When I worked in England, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Cayman Islands, patient satisfaction was an important component. To us young doctors, the clinical care we could provide and the patient satisfaction itself were more important and more of a motivation than even our bosses’ feedback. It was tied together.
If the patient was not happy, they would complain to the senior doctors, who would then come and reassess what we did and how we treated the patient. It was tied to the senior doctors’ and administration’s perception of our ability as a doctor, and thus also tied to renewal of our contract.
Interviewer: Okay, I understand what you are saying, but why can’t the doctors and nurses and managers just do their jobs?
JP: I like working in healthcare. It is a strange realm where people are at a vulnerable and emotional edge, and they require help and expertise. The majority of nurses and doctors and administrators go into health because they also like it and want to make a difference. The vast majority do work hard within the system and try to do their best job. But with everything, there must be checks and balances. It is how all successful systems function.
Children grow and flourish with love, but also boundaries, rules and expectations. Although as adults we can have self-motivation and self-discipline, no one is perfect in their altruism or discipline all the time.
If I could eat out, drink tequila cocktails and lime every day with no repercussions, that lifestyle would be very tempting. If I could come to work anytime I want, do what I want, get the same salary, with no repercussions, it would be difficult for anyone, including myself, to self-regulate. If we want the components of any system to work, we have to have built-in checks, balances, accountability and repercussions.
Interviewer: Do you think you are a good doctor?
JP: Hmm, I was sharper when I had just come back from doing all my fellowships. Now I do some administration and teaching in addition to seeing patients. I am definitely not the hottest or best doctor, but I do know the hottest ones in the various fields. So, I try to facilitate. And of course, growing up in Cumana made me a better person and doctor, I think.
Interviewer: Yeah, you mention this Cumana place often. Is there some special thing with Cumana? And where is it anyway?
JP: So, I spent my childhood in Cumana. We left when I was 11 years old, but I still have family there, so we go visiting fairly often. It was a great place to grow up as a child. It is a village before Toco in the Northeast area. Although people know Toco more, it is better than Toco (heh, heh).
Interviewer: I see you are laughing and smiling cheekily when saying that. I will leave that there. I am not getting chain up.
JP: Yeah, I think when you grow up in a rural area, you really see the importance for everyone no matter rural, urban, male, female, black, white, to be able to access and receive a good standard of healthcare.
Interviewer: So, is Beematie someone from your childhood, you think?
JP: I don’t know. You know they say our adult issues all stem from childhood. Maybe Beematie is my grandmother. All I know is that she is part of the system.
If she wants to make the system better in areas where it is not, she has to engage it, push it, mould it, feedback it, train it, maintain it, and thank it when it does a good job. She has to take responsibility for her health at home, in the community and in the healthcare facility.
She is super important. She is the core.
—Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute