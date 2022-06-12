Beematie from Blanchisseuse

So, the last Matrix movie in the Matrix franchise was tata. I think the Wachowski team decided to go deeper and even they got confused in the midst of their swirling depths.
However, one cannot discount the greatness of the first Matrix movie. What I especially liked was the concept of recognising your power in a situation where you think you are powerless. In fact, it is your perception that makes you powerless and in reality, you hold all the power. It is just a mindset and perception change, and it is just for you to recognise that power and use it.
This is a prime example of my pet peeve. The thinking of the Trinidad and Tobago population that in health care, they have no power. I get frequent messages to assist persons who are on the ward or in clinics or who are waiting for investigations or surgeries. Only a few really are unreasonable requests. Persons in the Emergency Department who want to be seen immediately for a minor issue. Persons want their less urgent surgeries tomorrow. Persons who want whatever service immediately. Most of the time though the requests are mainly that they do not understand the medical management, they do not know what is going on or they are not getting the relevant nursing care.
Often there is fear mixed with a perception of powerlessness. Fear that if they complain there will be retaliation from the doctors or nurses. Not so much that they would give them bad care, more so that they would be less interested and actively go out of their way to not make the effort.
The powerlessness is also earmarked by lack of knowledge of the avenues that exist to have the voice of complaint, or the voice of concern, heard. There is a feeling of being boxed in. You do not know what is going on, no one is speaking to you or your relatives, you do not agree with the plan, or you think you are not receiving adequate care. You are afraid to complain because the same systems and teams about whom you want to complain are the same ones responsible for the same said care. More importantly you do not know where to go and who to go to. So, you do what everybody does. You ask if anyone has any contacts in health and if they could pass a message on to that person to ask for help.
The health systems have built-in accountability systems. The head nurses and consultants monitor the nursing and medical teams to make sure the right thing is being done. In the Nursing structure, there is a Nursing Manager, then overall Nursing Manager then General Manager Nursing. For doctors, we have a Head of department who supervises all consultants in that specialty then the Medical Chief of Staff or Medical Director, then the Director of Health.
Above both General Manager Nursing and Director of Health there is the Chief Executive Officer. Aside from these we have the customer service department and the Quality department who are supposed to advocate for patient rights. And of course, we have the Ministry of Health which is the central governing body for the Regional Health Authorities. The Ministry is part of the Government and who is the employer of the Government? You are. You are at both sides of the organisational chart. You are the end user and yet still you are the ultimate boss. So, in fact it is not organisational chart at all but a big circle that begins and ends with you, the ordinary person.
So, you have the power and the rights. If you do not understand what is going on, ask the nurses and doctors to explain. If you have not seen the senior doctor, you have a right to ask for one to review you. If you want a second opinion, you have the right to ask for one. If you think you are not receiving adequate care, you can request to speak to the nurse who is in charge of the shift or the Head Nurse of the ward or clinic. You can request for customer service or a representative from the quality department. You can complain to the Medical Chief of Staff or the overall manager Nursing Services. You can also send a direct message to that Regional Health Authority via social media. And at each time you can go higher and higher.
It is also though your job to be reasonable with your demands. Sometimes the system does have some waiting time and you have to allow for such. The same way also that you have the right to demand optimum health care, you also have the right to do the reverse and say thanks when you receive beyond ordinary care. In the health sector, the majority of workers do care and want to make a difference. That larger group also need to feel appreciated and validated. Just saying thank you or whatever makes a big difference.
It is our job in the health sector to give you the best health care that the system can provide. No matter who you are. Even if you are Beematie from Blanchisseuse you can change your matrix and your mindset and demand reasonable service. It is your right
Dr Joanne F Paul is a lecturer, a paediatric emergency specialist, and a member of TEL institute