We have come to the end of 2022. What will 2023 bring us? The recent past has worn us down, making us more apprehensive about the future. The pervasive uncertainty drains our optimism, making us more guarded in our expectations. What lies ahead? What lessons should we take with us into the new year?
In 2022, we witnessed a sharp increase in commodity prices. We, as a country, have benefited from higher energy prices, and funds can be deposited into the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund. Food prices have also been rising. Even though these increases are projected to be tempered in the coming months, they will remain higher than they were in the pre-Covid period. Food-price increases, rising above overall inflation, pummels low-income homes. This impact happens because the bill for food consumption in those homes accounts for a higher proportion of total income.
There is an increased risk of families going hungry. A World Bank estimate suggests a figure between 15 and 22 per cent, which means at least 40,000 families. In August 2022, food inflation reportedly doubled compared to the previous year. Transportation costs are also rising steeply in response to the decision to pare the gas subsidies.
Allied with this are the electricity bill increases. Rent is also increasing significantly. What will become of our families? Are we prepared to see young children tumble into irretrievable distress? Will we be able to manage the effects of this scenario?
Will we bridge the energy sector’s increased revenue performance to the needs of disadvantaged people? The waiving of any economic adjustment may appear to be an attractive short-term option, but eventually there will be a hard landing. The real test is how will it (or not doing it) affect the poor? (Lipton and Ravallion, 1993.)
Let us look back at our 2022 events to appreciate our limitations.
Let us consider the tragic story of Allon Ramdial. He was not registered at birth, and his mother had no national identification card. His mother had been placed in a State-aided institution at 11 years old. She gave birth to him in 2020 when she was 17. They lived in the freezer section of the Ortoire Fishing Port in Mayaro. This fishing port dwelling is steps away from the massive rigs that generate wealth for multinational companies and us. But Allon and his mother were not beneficiaries.
How can our nation prosper when our poor are only noticed if there is some tragedy in their lives? How many more Allons are being lost? Are the less fortunate being helped via well-targeted social safety nets against food, health and other uncertainties?
The year 2022 hit a new record with the highest number of murders in the country’s history. While the causes of this runaway murder toll are many, what have we learned, and how will we stem the tide? When we look at our children, what steps have we taken to ensure a better future?
Apart from demanding the departure of the National Security Minister, Mr Hinds, what plans have we been discussing? These questions are not to excuse Mr Hinds or Mr Jacob, but where is the reasoned dialogue to forge a path forward? In the interim, the children of the poor are either killed or are the survivors of the killing sprees. We have long moved on from the systemic failure to adjust to the trauma of the Covid lockdown. Remedial action for the learning losses appears to have died a natural death.
Two other events illustrate our plight worsened by muddled thinking. The first, the Paria tragedy, exposed our inability to plan while simultaneously pointing fingers at scapegoats. Even though a 2016 report from Belgium indicates that Delta P caused nearly a quarter of 577 diving deaths in various countries, there appears to be no planning for this.
The literature suggests that the dive location being an abandoned pipe should have led to more detailed analyses to help the divers understand the risks involved. The emergency response plan appeared to be non-existent. But who takes the heat at the enquiry? The frontline folk. Emotions overtake logic. We do not think through the consequences of an action and consider whether its moral value is determined solely by its outcome.
Will the enquiry help prevent similar workplace situations, or will we be contented with humiliating the frontline folk? What is our objective?
The second, the excoriation of President Paula-Mae Weekes, rears its head again upon the announcement of her retirement. She is our scapegoat. We blissfully ignore all the other players in that wretched 2021 affair. The moral fabric of our world is complex and nuanced, but we focus on one principle over all the others. We ignore the murders facilitated by and the misbehaviour of the then-authoritarian police command.
We overlook the shady actions of the service commission member. We never pause to ask what the ethical and political positions of the present commentators are. Hang President Weekes! Problem solved.
Therefore, we are poised to dash into 2023 like we are leaving the old year—unprepared to wrestle with the moral issues that plague us. “The search for scapegoats is essentially an abnegation of responsibility.” Unless we stop our knee-jerk partisan responses, the country will be caught in a vortex.
Will we stop?
—Noble Philip