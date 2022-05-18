I WAS going to write about a pristine place I visited here in Trinidad the first long weekend in May, but as usual I procrastinated.
In the meantime, every imaginable awful thing has happened here in Trinidad and I wondered if it was still worth the effort to reminisce about a place which seemed like a whole other world, less than three hours out of Port of Spain.
Five o’clock Saturday afternoon, Bob Marley playing on the speaker, and pizza cooking in the mud oven.
We were behind God back, at the end of a trace off Madamas Road Extension, where a refurbished cocoa house and a carat-roof tapia shed were our lodgings in the middle of the Northern Range.
Where you could hear a stream flowing not far away, and the birds and the frogs, and the bees in the palm trees, and not much else.
Welcome to Brasso Seco, a one-bar town, with the Revira Recreational Club right next door to the Catholic church, just below the primary school, which must be the busiest section for miles around.
We had gone from the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway, along Arima Bypass Road, across Eastern Main Road, on the way to Utopia.
As a first-time visitor to these parts, there was a surprise around every corner motoring up the hills. I’m shame to say I have never been to Asa Wright Nature Centre, and I still haven’t because its gates were closed—a national treasure left to wither. And there it was on our way, where so many naturalists and bird watchers long to go. Hopefully, it would soon be welcoming them again.
We were going beyond that, though, out of sight of the quarrying which had laid bare the vegetation across from Asa Wright, spoiling the scenery for all who ventured that way.
But that was the last sign of big business gone bad for the next 48-plus hours, motoring to the apex at Las Lapas, where we stopped by Asha’s parlour and got three cocoa pods for $20, along with a view of Trinidad that was priceless.
“No galvanise,” I wrote below the first photo I sent on WhatsApp just after lunchtime as I peered over the green surroundings, north to the Caribbean Sea, separated from the coast only by virgin forest.
Outside Asha’s prime piece of real estate, you could look south between the peaks and see Trincity and environs, and proprietor Michael James and his guests said Lopinot was not far away on the off-road trails.
But that was behind us and ahead was another 30 minutes or more of untouched terrain, where there was a sign, “Not for sale”, at the side of the road, which narrowed, was reduced to gravel, then went back to pitch again, the forest canopy tumbling down into our eyesight.
There was the junction with Blanchisseuse Road, and we turned right until we were outside the Brasso Seco-Paria Visitor Facility and we knew we were getting close to our destination.
Where a huge copper (basin) was a wading pool filled with spring water and the landscaped grounds gave way to towering trees and all manner of flora and fauna, including an iridescent bug, blue on one side and purple on the other, buzzing at the side door.
And the Saturday night movie was replaced by a stargazer’s delight in the clear sky above, constellations and faraway planets suddenly seeming much closer. And if you looked down, the fireflies were like searchlights darting in and out of the bushes.
Sunday morning, with the arrival of a couple of day trippers from the city, we were off on that day’s adventure—a walk to Madamas River along a winding dirt road.
At the end of it there was a tree at the edge of the water, its roots washed by the cool flow, with a crayfish nibbling on those who sat in the sheltered pond below its broad trunk.
As we gathered for some refreshment before we made the trek to the Madamas waterfall, coming up river was a trio led by Mr Pierre, also known as “Snakeman”, a tour guide from Diego Martin who graciously accepted our offer of a cold drink or two, imparting some of his knowledge before heading off.
Fifteen minutes away, over a mound and too many rocks for my bare feet, was the pool below cascading falls from a polished gorge, well worth the walk, the water massaging the back and pounding the head in the middle of nowhere.
We saw Mr Pierre again that afternoon when we were driving out, standing below the road amongst some residents, and he gave a hearty wave as we went past, a bushman who knows his way around some of Trinidad’s last untamed territory.
Monday was a hike out of our backyard, following Aaron, down some steps and up a stream to a pond where a shiny Blue Emperor fluttered up and down the watercourse, followed by a large dragonfly which could have passed for a drone, with bright yellow tips on its black wings.
James climbed further up the stream until he was turned back by a snake, while Isabelle, our holiday planner, and Charlotte were rubbing stones and rocks and mixing the paste with water to produce paint to decorate Caitlin’s face, arms and legs—concrete children making the most of their surroundings in the wilderness.
And too soon we all had to make our way back up and over the mountains, leaving behind the blissfully quiet solitude. And the first thing I heard as I got out of the car at the end of the drive home was a jackhammer across the street and a truck going past with its horn blaring.
Those everyday sounds made me appreciate Brasso Seco’s serenity even more and I had to write about it, despite all the aberrations everywhere else in T&T.