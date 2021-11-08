Beholden to the 41

When one looks at the composition of our Parliament (41 representatives) and understands that major decisions are taken, in most cases by just a majority of these 41 representatives (in the present situation 23 People’s National Movement), it begs the question: How did we, civic society, abdicate our responsibility to our country by allowing these 41 to act, to decide, to determine how to shape our destiny and invest our patrimony without being accountable to us?
Even more telling is when one examines the quality of these few individuals and you evaluate their demonstrated incompetence and limited capability, you quickly come to the realisation that civic society and its representative leaders must be delusional.
Civic society in Trinidad and Tobago holds no one accountable.
Further examination shows that the party in power will necessarily jettison several of their own in the decision-making process and in actuality select a mere five or six who make up the inner circle, the Cabinet, “the cabal”. The others are voiceless party hacks that diligently adhere to the maximum leadership party system never questioning value as it will be the basis to trigger their removal.
Be that as it may, it does not exonerate any of them. All 41 must be held accountable for the awful state of our country, the corruption, the crime and everything else.
You would think that the President and/or the Governor of the Central Bank, the head of the judiciary and/or the commissioner of police are independent positions, and would therefore defend us and our country against a misguided, misled and deluded 41. Think again! What we are seeing from the present commissioner of police debacle is that the 41 determine the relevance of all others.
You would also believe that our civic leaders who having themselves been voted into their respective leadership positions would take a real interest in holding the 41 accountable. But, in this place, civic leaders are themselves delinquent, have defaulted and have pandered to the politician thereby proving once again that we are incapable of holding anyone to account.
Where are all the powerful business leaders on this matter? The presidents and the boards of the T&T Chamber, the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA), the Tobago Chamber, the Energy Chamber and the leaders of the 30-odd other business groups in Trinidad and Tobago?
Where are the leaders of the respective religious organisations or the head of the Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO)?
Where are the labour leaders and their comrades? The heads of the unions who are quick to label the wrongs in society? Where are the leaders of the hundreds of NGOs in this country? Where are the community leaders whose communities are reeling from poor political leadership?
If our civic leaders are not prepared to hold the 41 responsible, then they do not understand the gravity of the situation. We are cannonballing towards collapse.
Through its tardiness, its dereliction of duty, its turning a blind eye, civic society and its representative organisations in Trinidad and Tobago will be jointly responsible for our very demise.
When civic society takes its mandate from the 41, we end up with the likes of a baseless Toco port that will soon join the Petrotrin gas to liquids plant, NAPA, TAPA, and SAPA, the children’s hospital in Couva, and the infamous $100 million goat racing facility in Tobago as historical relics of an inept, incapable and worthless 41.
Investments that create no value for citizen nor country. Civic society and its representatives need to mandate to the politicians what our wishes for our country are.
And, what do we wish for our country?
I would like to proffer the following:
To create a nation where exceptional political leadership and governance is compulsory and revered for its country-first, strategic approach.
Leadership that recognises the continuous development of its people as sacrosanct.
An innovative, productive, resilient, compassionate and proud people living in social harmony where equity and justice prevail.
A country that achieves sustainable and superior economic growth/development and is globally competitive.
A country that effectively manages crime and corruption.
A country whose public service is efficient, enterprising and respected.
A country that develops and promotes its sporting and cultural prowess.
A country that maximises the value from its land, air and marine resources.
A nation whose citizens and representative civic organisations demonstrate strong leadership themselves by consistently and actively participating in national affairs and thus holding its government and opposition accountable.
A nation that differentiates itself by developing its uniculture making it uniquely Trinidadian and Tobagonian.
Until civic society bands together and unites in a country-first approach through an integrated strategy for national development that will fuel our country’s transformation, we will be beholden to the 41.
Which civic institution cognizant of its responsibility to its members and to our country is prepared to step forward to promote a country-first approach through an integrated strategy for national development?
One and a half million people cannot continue to bow, genuflect and grovel to 41 proven failures.
The Strategy Institute of Trinidad and Tobago (SITT) (strattrini@gmail.com)