Best wishes to the new WI Test captain

NEWS of the appointment of Mr Kraigg Brathwaite as West Indies captain for the Test series against the visiting Sri Lanka team starting in Antigua next weekend comes as no surprise.
As most readers will probably recall, Mr Brathwaite, 28, covered himself in glory last month in Bangladesh. Called on to lead, following the withdrawal of established captain Mr Jason Holder and a number of other senior players, Mr Brathwaite guided an under-strength West Indies squad to a shock 2-0 Test series sweep over their hosts.
He earned accolades for proactive and “inspired” decision-making as well as for keeping the Test squad motivated. This after an even more depleted limited overs squad was crushed 3-0 by Bangladesh in One-Day Internationals.
Said chief selector Mr Roger Harper: “We all believe that Kraigg is the right man to lead our Test side at this point in time... Against Bangladesh, Kraigg was able to motivate his players to play to a very high level and create the culture we are looking to establish where the team showed a collective determination to fight and a real hunger for success.”
Mr Brathwaite was prepared for this moment since his early years, having led Barbados and West Indies at all age-group levels.
Yet, the decision to appoint him Test captain now would not have been straightforward. On every occasion, prior to the tour of Bangladesh, when asked to lead in Mr Holder’s absence, Mr Brathwaite has tasted defeat.
And, only last year he was relieved of Test vice captaincy because of concerns about his batting—his average having slipped from the high 30s a few years ago, to 32 currently. Based on what was on show in Bangladesh, the hope and expectation clearly are that Mr Brathwaite is at a stage in his career when the challenge of leadership will enrich his personal performance.
For Mr Holder, 29—who earned praise from Cricket West Indies director of cricket Mr James Adams for his “dignity while always upholding the highest values of the sport” during his five and a half years as West Indies captain—the wheel has turned sharply.
In 2019, he was showered with praise after leading West Indies to a 2-1 series win over England in the Caribbean; and similar accolades followed last year when West Indies won the first of a three-Test series in England in a Covid-19-induced biosecure environment.
But there were complaints following defeat in the remaining two Tests of the England tour and for falling 0-2 to New Zealand in that country late last year. Also, Mr Holder’s overall record as captain is unflattering. He has won 11 of 37 Tests as captain, losing 21 and drawing five, since he was appointed to lead as a 23-year-old.
Thankfully, Mr Holder’s considerable talent—he is rated the world’s number one Test allrounder—remains available to Mr Brathwaite and the West Indies team. True to form, he pulled his weight as the West Indies limited overs squad, led by Mr Kieron Pollard, defeated Sri Lanka in a three-match Twenty20 series last week; and yesterday took a series-winning 2-0 lead in One-Day Internationals.
We wish Mr Brathwaite and his team every success.