At last! We now have an Energy Minister who understands the new direction the ministry and the Government should have long undertaken.
Speaking last week with conviction, Minister Stuart Young said, “I pledge the commitment of the Ministry of Energy to get behind this movement towards lower carbon, carbon neutrality, to capture methane and to the use of renewable energy.” Young was at the signing of an MOU between the Solid Waste Management Company and the National Gas Company to capture and utilise the methane gas emitted by the Forres Park landfill. He said “the time for talk has passed”. I couldn’t agree more.
Minister Young will also soon take an electric vehicles policy to the Cabinet because “the time for that transition is upon us and we need to move in that direction”. Way to go, minister! I’ve always said policy is critical. I am sure you are also thinking of an overall national renewable energy policy. The World Economic Forum’s Energy Transition Index says “successful transition to clean energy depends on strong regulatory frameworks and stable policies”. You may want to consult Barbados which already has a National Energy Policy “designed to achieve 100 per cent renewable energy”.
Young says, “the world is dealing with the effects of not doing enough to save the planet”, and wants Trinidad and Tobago to join that fight. Better late than never!
In the fight against global warming, things could get tricky for laggard nations at the UN Glasgow climate summit in November. On Friday, a new UN report said the world is on a “catastrophic pathway” to a hotter future, and US President Joe Biden convened a meeting of the Major Economies Forum to discuss “what more needs to happen before Glasgow and beyond”.
That meeting highlighted methane, a dangerous greenhouse gas with a warming potential more than 80 times CO2 over 20 years. Methane comes from agriculture, energy production and transport and waste. Trinidad and Tobago should take careful note as methane is “the principal constituent of natural gas”. Last year, the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies published a paper, “Methane Emissions from Natural Gas and LNG Imports—an increasingly urgent issue for the future of gas in Europe”—and one week ago, the European Union and the United States signed an agreement, that Britain will join, to cut methane pollution by 30 per cent over the next decade.
It all underscores we should have been long embarked on the transition away from fossil fuels. For six years, I warned the Government about the coming of renewable energy. I repeatedly asked, “Do we have the regulatory frameworks and policies; the investment incentives, targets, storage and role of the national grid to facilitate development of this critical new sector?” We didn’t. There was therefore no environment for investment!
Now, with Young as Energy Minister talking renewables policy, we could see opportunity grow in Trinidad and Tobago. This sector is exploding globally with renewable energy capacity increasing 45 per cent to 280 gigawatts last year, the “new normal”, reports the International Energy Agency (IEA). Goldman Sachs sees $16 trillion invested in clean energy in the next ten years, and The Economist reports “a cool US$178 billion flowed” into green investment funds in the first quarter of 2021.
And any renewables policy for this country must consider offshore wind! This is now a potential $1 trillion industry, expected to increase 15-fold by 2040. The IEA sees offshore wind annually generating 420,000 terawatt-hours (TWh) worldwide, over 18 times global electricity demand in 2019.
And methods are improving. Normally built in the ocean on a continental shelf or in shallow waters, 40 to 50 metres deep, offshore wind farms can now operate further from coastlines using floating turbines, thus benefiting from higher wind speeds and greater abundance and consistency than on-shore, thereby exponentially increasing energy production.
Additionally, the reduced cost of turbines is making the sector unstoppable. In spite of Covid, investment in offshore wind increased 319 per cent in the first half of 2020, new projects totalling US$35 billion. Countries are capitalising. The US “could generate an estimated 7,200 TWh of energy per year, nearly twice the country’s current energy consumption rate”; and along America’s east coast alone, offshore wind will provide electricity for more than ten million homes by 2030.
For years I told our prime minister and finance minister we are wasting our offshore wind; that, in other countries, Big Oil is using their very offshore oil platforms to mount wind turbines, while we speak to the multinationals only of oil and gas. But the Diego Martin dinosaurs did not heed.
I also told them of electric vehicles which the IEA now projects could reach 228 million globally by 2030 after numbering under one million just four years ago. Indeed, renewable energy will now power phenomenal global economic growth, stimulating increased global GDP of almost US$100 trillion between now and 2050, creating many more millions of jobs, saving the planet and improving human welfare. What an opportunity for humanity!
Tragically, Trinidad and Tobago is only now stirring for its inescapable renewable energy journey. But, better late than never!