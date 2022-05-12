Better systems critical to food security

Today in the Caribbean, food security is in a highly precarious position. In the region we estimate some 2.8 million people are challenged to meet their own basic food needs. The Covid-19 pandemic compounded an already tenuous situation for people in the region. Now, reverberations of the Ukraine crisis on food systems are also expected to be felt in this region.

Heavy import-dependency on fuel, food products and agricultural inputs among most Caribbean economies means global changes in oil, shipping and commodity prices will further drive inflationary trends. This will particularly affect people living in poverty and vulnerable households, who are still reeling from the effects of Covid-19. The Caribbean is already at a tipping point for food security.

Recent research by Caricom and the World Food Programme shows an increase in the percentage of the popu­lation in Trinidad and Tobago who are lacking in food stocks. While in April 2020, two per cent of people reported a lack of food stock at home, in February of this year that had grown to 24 per cent.

Many people continue to face disruptions to their livelihoods, and the impact on incomes due to the pandemic remains pervasive as people continue to report higher food prices. Negative coping strategies such as reducing how much is spent on edu­cation and healthcare were reported by 60 per cent of those surveyed, while 77 per cent reported spending savings to meet food needs.

As people continue to employ such methods, they threaten their own futures and increase the likelihood of relying on government, or others, to meet their needs.

What is important is that behind these and other figures are people, and the recent Caricom/WFP survey also gathered their sentiments. For example, a 68-year-old ­Trinidadian woman shared that her life has changed drastically and she has had to forego basic items in order to survive. A woman half her age lamented having to resort to another job to supplement her income to manage the increased cost of groceries.

Increasing access to affordable and nutritious food through more resilient food systems and regional production is critical to achieving improved food security and reducing vulnerability in the region. The ongoing efforts by Caricom, and national governments such as Trinidad and Tobago, are criti­cal to achieving this goal.

Just recently, Ambassador David Prendergast, Director of Sectoral Programmes at the Caricom Secretariat, highlighted moves by Caricom to reduce the ­regional food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.

This is an excellent and necessary transition if the Caribbean is to be better positioned to tackle the impact of extra-regional events. The upcoming agri-investment Forum and Expo planned for this May in Guyana is a platform for the region to engage with stakeholders and take concrete steps towards addressing several challenges to improving food security.

In this and other fora, it is critical that the discussion of food systems does not just revolve around crop and livestock production, but also processing and manufacturing elements, as well as transport, all of which are a huge part of the challenge to having sustainable food systems in the ­Caribbean.

We also must avoid losing focus on people and their role as consumers. There is a huge opportunity to encourage people to choose more locally and regionally grown food if it is accessible and affordable, and also to create linkages between local production and institutional markets (such as school feeding programmes) and to the tourism industry.

Through investments in climate-smart agriculture and agri-processing, among others, the Caribbean will be better positioned to increasingly address food security from within. Reducing the quantity of imported food into the region will have a significant impact on how exposed the region is to shocks.

In the Caribbean, this cannot be viewed solely as a national agenda. Very much related to any exploration to increase food production is the matter of improving regional supply chains. Innovative strategies by governments and private-sector actors are critical to supporting the work that is developing to address what is now a high cost and, in some cases, ineffective inter-island freight system.

Resolving bottlenecks to trade through increased diversity in regional supply chains needs to be considered quite closely. Without improved delivery mechanisms there will continue to be significant challenges to reducing the high reliance on imported foods.

These, however, are medium- to long-term strategies. There remains the current situation of people who continue to be unable to meet their daily nutrition needs.

To arrest the erosion of development gains already achieved, there is a need for action focused on those who are most impacted by the fallout from the compound crises of the climate crisis, the pandemic and now the impacts of the conflict in Ukraine.

Moving forward, governments need to continue to improve and expand social assistance and services, review the value of benefits to people in light of inflation, and increase the overall efficiency of national social protection programmes. Shock-responsive social protection systems that are data-driven for targeting the most vulnerable are, now more than ever, essential to a bright future.

—Author Regis Chapman is Representative and Country Director at the World Food Programme Multi-Country Office for the English- and Dutch-Speaking Caribbean.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Get the children to safety now

Get the children to safety now

NO, Dr Rowley, there is nothing “serious and responsible” about a government knowingly keeping children in dangerous situations for five months-plus while it deals with problems at the Children’s Authority that it has failed to address and solve in over six years.

At his news conference yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley gave a timeline of what his Government has been doing since December 13 when it received the Justice Jones committee’s report on abuse of children at State-funded residential facilities.

Better systems critical to food security

Today in the Caribbean, food security is in a highly precarious position. In the region we estimate some 2.8 million people are challenged to meet their own basic food needs. The Covid-19 pandemic compounded an already tenuous situation for people in the region. Now, reverberations of the Ukraine crisis on food systems are also expected to be felt in this region.

National apprenticeship programme will help curb school violence

There is a need to unify the various proposals to curb school violence and gang proliferation in Trinidad and Tobago.

Firstly, the Minister of Youth Development and National Service has come up with the idea of an agriculture programme that caters to just 300 youths when there are thousands of idle youths. The kicker is most of them are not interested in planting the land.

Great job by parang association

I would like to thank you for recognising me as one of the awardees at the 50th anniversary gala award ceremony at NAPA on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

In addition, I must say as a person who travels around the globe, this performance could be regarded a world-class event.

The National Parang Orchestra, which had two conductors and two tenor pans, maintained the original parang sound, and I found the standard to be that of an international presentation.

Mandir intruders must not get away

The Hindu Women’s Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago Inc wishes to strongly condemn the actions of the perpetrators who recently defiled, looted and vandalised the Carapo Shiv Mandir.

The tremendous outpouring of empathy from persons of all races and religions is heartening. It is a reminder that the words of our National Anthem, “Here every creed and race find an equal place”, still echo in the consciousness of many good and right-thinking persons.

...Rubbing salt in wound

The article by Dr Winford James, entitled “The Shame of my name” (Sunday Guardian, May 1, 2022) was recently drawn to my attention. Even though Dr James subsequently apologised for its content, I think that his apology rubs salt in the wound.