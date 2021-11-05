Between Capricorn and Cancer

“The pandemic has taught us that national solutions to global problems do not work,” were the first words of Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, as she addressed the opening ceremony of COP26. Her speech revolved around the moral imperatives that should guide the approach to cutting back on destructive emissions that threaten the planet’s survival. She said that 25 trillion dollars towards “quantitative easing” had been allocated by the wealthier nations in the last 13 years and, of that, nine trillion was in the past 18 months.
If that money had been used to purchase bonds to finance energy transitions (and others), she said, we would now be reaching that 1.5° limit. She proposed an allocation of $500 billion annually for 20 years, which she calculated was just two per cent of the $25 trillion. She said more, but I am simply summarising because her speech is all over the place.
Her words so resonated that she has become the media’s new darling. Afterwards, CNN’s Christiane Amanpour interviewed her, and Mottley expanded on her presentation so fluently that it was clear that everything she said was not just information at her fingertips, but that it was data which had been processed through a philosophical, economic and humane filter.
She made the point that while for some nations the crisis seemed further off because of their geographical locations (and other factors), it was already irrevocably damaging countries lying between the Tropic of Capricorn in the southern hemisphere, and the Tropic of Cancer to the north of the Equator. “They’re kicking the cans down the road,” she said, because their danger is not as imminent. Here we lie, amidst the 100 other countries of varying sizes and populations, roughly 40 per cent of the world’s population, occupying roughly 40 per cent of the surface area of the planet (according to the website, “World Population Review”), already suffering profusely from the ravages of damaged eco-systems.
She had said that climate finance to frontline small-island developing states had declined by 25 per cent in 2019, and that this failure to provide critical finance was one of the gaps that must be filled—it was immoral and unjust, she chided. “When will leaders lead?”
To me, Mottley had spoken like a world leader, one of the 200 she said were responsible for the fate of the planet. Compassionately erudite, passionate and informed, her outlook was of global concern and emphasised her opening words that no national solution can fix a global problem.
By contrast, Keith Rowley, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, delivered an address that sounded like the presentation of a national budget. I do not mean to reduce the PM’s speech—many have applauded it and said they felt proud to see their PM on an international stage looking like a statesman—that alone tells you something. But even as he said, “Beyond the rhetoric and pledges, every country needs to be serious about urgent action in this decade,” his focus was on describing a manifesto of intentions for this republic. Well and good, but the reality is that there has been no real evidence of action towards achieving these goals. As Mottley pointed out earlier, some of the pledges were based on technologies that had not yet been invented and that was reckless. In the case of our local ambitions towards a low-carbon economy: diversification away from oil and gas; introduction of electric cars; reduction of carbon emissions, of plastics; the general environmental pollution, all of these have been cans that have been kicked down the road for too long.
Unlike Mottley, Rowley appeared to be simply delivering a national report on what was being planned, based on what his advisers thought he should say. As someone living on the ground and seeing the constant neglect of these issues, it felt hollow and resonated as another ream of empty promises.
Despite the blatant global disregard for these issues, it must have been a sobering jolt to see some of the presentations: from David Attenborough’s disturbing slides, to the various voices—particularly from indigenous peoples—describing the destructions to habitats, and the sight of communities from around the planet, rich and poor nations, as they experienced catastrophes firsthand. Coming all at once, it must have affected everyone watching, causing reflection, and perhaps a resolution to do better. But realistically, it is like making a New Year’s resolution; three weeks later it falters and fades.
Looking at the general composition of the leaders gathered in terms of their age group, and listening to the timelines being proposed, it hit me that it is unlikely that they will live to see those goals. They are setting parameters for which they will not be held personally accountable. Most of them are in their twilight years, the planet they are purporting to save will not be theirs to inhabit. How motivated are they to act on behalf of the generation, already alive, that will have to cope with its degradation?
If it seems cynical, and I don’t deny that it might be, just looking at the opening of the opening ceremony reinforced my gloomy impression.
“Your Royal Highnesses, Your Excellencies, Lords, Ladies and Gentlemen, please take your seats.” The female voice repeated that five times over 20 minutes while most of the leaders ignored her.
