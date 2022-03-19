Beware dictatorship

Last year, I asked, “Which very high official of this country, a one-man wrecking crew, so badly wanted Gary Griffith not to be re-appointed Police Commissioner that he visited President’s House to prevent the merit list of candidates going to the Parliament, precipitate the collapse of the Police Service Commission (PolSC) and do irreparable damage to the Office of the President, inflicting profound harm to democracy in Trinidad and Tobago by compromising two critical independent institutions?”
Last week, the Prime Minster revealed it was he. Dr Keith Rowley had met then-PolSC chairman Bliss Seepersad at President’s House and provided her with information regarding Griffith, who had topped the merit list for the critical post. But now, reacting to damning response to his revelation, he claims never denying he was the unnamed official. However, last year, when asked, instead of giving a plain answer, Rowley replied, “I keep the President informed. I do my duty without fear or favour, malice or ill will.” To say now he never denied he was the visitor is demeaning dissembling for the holder of one of the nation’s highest offices. Speak plainly next time if convinced you did the right thing.
Further, this reference to his “duty to inform” seems another Rowley fig leaf to hide from the fact he was clearly out of bounds. Because, as many have observed, whilst Section 81 of the Constitution requires the Prime Minister to keep the President fully informed concerning general conduct of government business, the PM’s “duty” does not include meeting with the chair of the PolSC at President’s House on commission matters. Attorney Dr Emir Crowne says, “Rowley inserted himself into what should be an independent process by an independent commission and this contravenes the fundamental principle of the separation of powers.”
The President of the Republic also stepped over the line. Section 81 does not include her taking instructions regarding the work of the PolSC. Because, as has been repeatedly pointed out, under Section 123 (4), the Constitution makes it pellucidly clear that on receiving from the PolSC that merit list of nominees for Police Commissioner, the President must send that list to the Parliament for approval. The president has no discretion whatsoever in this matter!
Citizens should be concerned. The nation’s president and its prime minister could have violated the country’s Constitution. “Something’s rotten at the top,” I wrote last year. Is there an incestuous relationship between these two? Whilst the Constitution requires co-operation and consultation, a level of independence must be maintained. Did they collude to threaten our democracy?
The fact is the meeting between the PolSC chairman and the Prime Minister took place at President’s House, facilitated by the President which led to the list being withdrawn. Questions are being asked whether chairman Bliss Seepersad was instructed, threatened or forced in any way at this meeting with these two highest officers in Trinidad and Tobago, one wielding enormous power. Frightening.
Indeed, Seepersad seems to have been terrified into action after that meeting which “caused her such discomfort”, wrote former PolSC member Roger Kawalsingh. She acted rather erratically thereafter. Not only was the list withdrawn but, according to another former member, Susan Craig-James, Bliss took the “unilateral and high-handed” decision to send Gary Griffith a letter suspending him as acting police commissioner, to which the PolSC had unanimously appointed him. “The chairman refused the wishes of the majority” to withdraw the letter, said Craig-James.
This nation continues to be plagued by the woeful inadequacies of its highest office-holders. Here we had three of them involved in derailing a constitutional process designed for the protection of our democracy. They were fully aware the legal, transparent way was for the merit list to be transmitted to Parliament, where the Prime Minister would have been able to air his concerns in the debate and employ his majority to reject the reappointment of Griffith. Why didn’t Rowley follow the nation’s Constitution? Did he lack conviction that his reasons would stand up to scrutiny? Was he afraid other motives would surface in the debate? The surreptitiousness is extremely disturbing.
Especially when we consider a recent allegation by Gary Griffith who has now written the Director of Public Prosecutions requesting Rowley be investigated. Last Tuesday, the Express reported on an interview the former CoP had on i95.5 FM. Griffith is quoted as saying the Prime Minister “tried to directly influence me in things he was out of place with. When a prime minister would pump $35 million into the police account to try to tell me use that to hire foreign attorneys to directly try to arrest political opponents, that is not how I am cut”.
Utterly alarming! We are faced with the very dark possibility of political direction being given to the Police Service of Trinidad and Tobago. This is the dangerous path to dictatorship where politicians direct the Police Service to maim and murder opponents! The Tonton Macoute created by dictator Francois “Papa Doc” Duvalier murdered between 30,000 and 60,000 people in Haiti. Is this where we are heading? Is a dictatorship brewing in Trinidad and Tobago? Beware!