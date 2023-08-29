Beyond the autism spectrum

Understandably, the headlines involving Caribbean Airlines (CAL) have been concentrated on the “sick-out” by its pilots. For the period 2015-2018, CAL has been in wage negotiations with the Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots Association (TALPA).
Added to the chaos caused by some 37 flights being cancelled was the social media post by Mr Rishi Ramoutar. He claimed that while travelling from Tobago to Trinidad with his family—which included his autistic three-year-old daughter—a cabin crew member, the pilot and airport security, were insensitive to his daughter’s special needs.
According to Ramoutar, the crew member spoke “in a very rough manner” mid-takeoff when his mother-in-law took his daughter out of her seat and held her on her lap with the mother-in-law’s seatbelt now strapped around both. After the crew member said the plane would have to be turned around if the child was not returned to her own seat, Mr Ramoutar admitted to using profanity (“turn it the f--- around”, to be exact). Upon landing, Mr Ramoutar was advised by security to apologise to avoid being blacklisted by CAL and arrested.
Firstly, according to Section 191 of the Civil Act, seatbelts must be used separately by each person two years and older. Secondly, Section 60 states “a person shall not, while in an aircraft—(c) use abusive language or insulating words towards a crew member or passenger”. Committing such an offence carries a fine of $25,000 and imprisonment for one year.
While I may also seem insensitive, the law is the law. So, Mr Ramoutar should consider himself a lucky man to have not been charged with a criminal offence. Had he verbally assaulted cabin crew on another airline in a different country, he might not have been as fortunate to immediately take to social media to lambaste the airline.
That said, the incident has exposed the gaps in training for CAL employees. No doubt that CAL will claim its civil aviation practices are in line with international standards. But when it comes to autistic persons, especially children, there is an extra level of care, understanding and empathy that needs to be exercised.
Maybe it has to do with our general lack of urgency when it comes to ensuring people, neurodivergent or otherwise, have equal access to social services. Because autism is often described as occurring on a spectrum, it is easy for those on the less obvious side of the spectrum to go unnoticed and undiagnosed. And even for those on the more obvious side, autism is still considered a hidden disability because it affects speech and communication.
As outlined in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, there are three levels of autism severity:
Level 1: “Requiring Support” is the mildest, where individuals have difficulty understanding social cues. Children may understand and speak in complete sentences but have difficulty engaging in conversation.
Level 2: “Requiring Substantial Support” children have challenges in verbal and non-verbal communication, as well as reduced or abnormal responses to social cues.
Level 3: “Requiring Very Substantial Support” is characterised by non-verbal or only a few words of intelligible speech. At this level, changing focus from one activity to another is difficult and causes significant distress.
From Mr Ramoutar’s descriptions of his daughter, I suspect—because there is no medical test available—that the child has Level 3 autism.
When dealing with non-verbal autistic persons, one has to be observant enough to pick up on non-verbal cues.
My own experience with CAL employees is that they tend to be—how do you say?—rough around the edges. Our lack of a service culture in T&T seems to have extended to airline service. This, however, should not be an excuse for the crew member who was unable to tactfully deal with Mr Ramoutar’s autistic daughter.
CAL provides Special Services and Disability Assistance, which can be accessed during the point of online booking. Given the short flight from Tobago to Trinidad, I’m not sure if Mr Ramoutar overlooked this service. The airline, however, can still do more. While I am sure crew members are trained to de-escalate confrontations with adult passengers, children with special needs require employees to be more sophisticated with how they communicate civil aviation regulations: both what they say and how they say it.
Last year, LATAM Airlines Group announced it signed an agreement with Autism Double-Checked, a US-based organisation, to certify its employees in the empathetic assistance of people with autism. Emirates also launched an online training course, Introduction to Autism and Hidden Disabilities, to provide practical tips to its employees on how to assist passengers with hidden disabilities.
For all those involved in the incident, it should come as a learning opportunity. Thanks to Mr Ramoutar’s actions, we are reminded that it is a criminal offence to abuse cabin crew. CAL should be reminded that its employees must be prepared to de-escalate all possible scenarios. Mostly, however, the public should be reminded that autism might be hidden, but it still exists. Understanding the spectrum and responding with empathy is crucial.
—Author Jarrel De Matas is a PhD candidate and teaching associate, Department of English, College of Humanities and Fine Arts, University of Massachusetts, Amherst.