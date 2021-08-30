Biden’s awful August

IF Joe Biden had been Trinbagonian, he’d be celebrating this day. As it is, the US President would likely be looking at today as the last day of a month, August 2021, that he’d like to forget. This outgoing month could come to be seen as a turning point in the young presidency of the oldest man ever to assume the office.
August brought America’s calamitous and disorganised withdrawal from Afghanistan after a 20-year presence; and a resurgence of Covid-19, which the administration had been cautiously optimistic that it would contain by now.
And then last week, a suicide bomb attack outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul killed 100 Afghan civilians and 13 American troops. IS-K, an Afghan affiliate of Islamic State (ISIS), claimed responsibility. The US struck back against terrorist targets; but its drones also killed ten civilians, including six children. The sense is that the administration is flailing.
America wasn’t even fully out of the door before the Taliban, ousted in the US-led invasion of 2001, took over all of Afghanistan. Faced with no resistance from its heavily and expensively equipped armed forces, the militants took the country — three times the size of Guyana and with forbidding terrain in many parts — in 11 days.
“The timeframe of a potential collapse was widely estimated, (ranging) from weeks to months, even years following our departure,” said Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and America’s highest-ranking military officer.
“There was nothing that I or anyone else saw that indicated a collapse of this army and this government in 11 days.”
If that was the quality of the intelligence that Biden got, no wonder he’s presiding over such a mess. His military had had a long time to get to understand the country it had occupied for two decades. In addition, his predecessor Donald Trump and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had negotiated a bad agreement with the Taliban. Trump and Pompeo signed on to the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners, including one of its senior leaders, and those same men were at the forefront of the rapid takeover that ended up catching the US tragically unprepared.
There’s been much talk about the cost of the occupation. In dollar terms, the BBC estimates, the US and its allies had spent US$1-trillion up to 2020; although it could rise to US$6-trillion when all the bills are finally accounted for — years, even decades from now. Associated Press (AP) put the number of lives lost on all sides at more than 117,000.
But the biggest cost has been to the people of Afghanistan — in blood and diminished prospects. While there is a degree of strained, forced cooperation between the Biden administration and the Taliban, particularly around the chaotic evacuations and the fact that they have a common enemy in IS-K; the new sheriffs in town have reverted to type, hunting people they view as insufficiently obedient, or as collaborators with their enemies. Media and personal freedoms are being throttled. Attempts at nation-building by outsiders for 40 years have left Afghans with a broken country.
Presidents George W Bush and Barack Obama — who between them presided over 16 years of occupation —also have searching questions to answer about cost versus outcome. But it’s Biden’s withdrawal, not Trump’s, Obama’s or Bush’s. The responsibility for the failed occupation isn’t solely his, but he’s accountable for the exit.
Biden’s saving grace may be that the crisis is occurring early in his term, unlike, for example, the Iran hostage crisis of 1979 that fatally undermined Jimmy Carter’s presidency. Emboldened by Ayatollah Khomeini’s revolution earlier that year, radicalised Iranian university students invaded the American embassy in Tehran that November and took staffers hostage. Jimmy Carter stood no chance against a resolute-sounding Ronald Reagan in the November 1980 elections, and the hostages were released after 444 days, almost on the day that Reagan was sworn in as president in January 1981.
The lesson of Jimmy Carter is that a US president who projects a lack of control over major overseas events involving Americans — weakness even — is acutely electorally vulnerable. The election campaign attack ads almost write themselves. The visuals will be brutal. America’s campaign cycle is short. The presidential primaries will start in barely two years’ time. The question for the Biden/Harris administration is whether the debacle has taken down the electoral prospects of Vice-President Kamala Harris as well.
On the fight against Covid-19, the administration can point to some good moments, with supplies of American-donated vaccines landing in Latin America, the Caribbean and other parts of the world. Biden has taken in the message of the World Health Organisation (WHO) that “we haven’t beaten Covid-19 anywhere, until we’ve beaten it everywhere”. He had to.
The more virulent Delta variant is now the main driver of infections in the US. Nationwide, the number of people in hospitals rose above 100,000 for the second time in the pandemic. The number of sick people has exceeded hospital capacity in a number of states. From an early summer that brought much hope of a return to normal, the reversal has been sharp and sobering.
Biden chose America’s Independence Day, July 4, for a symbolic return to normal from the pandemic; and September 11 for a full withdrawal from Afghanistan. I wonder if his planning wasn’t driven by too much symbolism, and not enough practicality.
The author is a media consultant.
