Biden’s new strategy

One day after the last US troops left Kabul, US President Joe Biden said, “It’s not just about leaving Afghanistan. It’s about ending an era of major military operations to remake other countries.”
This represents a continuing shift in recent years “towards a more restrained and cautious exercise of US military power”. Indeed, there is support for leaving behind two decades of a “fruitless and costly conflict” and creating the space for dealing with threats posed by China and Russia, as well as challenges like global warming.
But questions have arisen. Does this tempering of military engagement contradict Biden’s declaration that “America is back”? How could this be a revival of “strong US global leadership”?
“Wouldn’t this retrenchment embolden US adversaries and unnerve vulnerable allies?”
Will China now dominate and authoritarianism grow globally? Former US defence secretary William Cohen asks “how does the rest of the world now see us? What are the calculations of China and Russia? And our allies?”
Joe Biden answered convincingly with the revelation of a new strategy for military engagement based on strengthened alliances. This came with the announcement last week of AUKUS, a trilateral security partnership with the US, Britain and Australia to support Canberra’s plan for a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines. It is the president’s latest move to deal with China’s aggression from the South China Sea to Taiwan. The agreement will substantially improve Australia’s naval capability, says the Canberra government. “Nuclear-powered submarines have superior stealth, speed, manoeuvrability, survivability and almost limitless endurance, compared to conventional submarines, allowing them to operate in contested areas with a lower risk of detection.”
Former chief of Taiwan’s armed forces, Admiral Lee Hsi-ming, says “Australia’s fist will now reach right to mainland China” with the submarines “deployed in the western Pacific near Taiwan”, and concludes “there is not much China’s People’s Liberation Army can do to counter this new capability”.
AUKUS will also increase collaboration in cyber-security, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and undersea capabilities, including nuclear-propulsion technology which the US has shared only with the United Kingdom. One American official says this accord “binds Australia, the United States and Great Britain for generations”.
China has been increasing its Asian submarine fleet. Its missiles are aimed at US warships and bases in Japan and Guam where Washington maintains its regional submarine fleet. For the past decade, Washington has tried several strategies to counter Beijing’s expanding Asian capabilities. AUKUS is the start of Biden’s new approach. As the Wall Street Journal reports, these eight nuclear-powered submarines built with US technology and supplied with long-range Tomahawk missiles “will buttress America’s undersea edge over China”. Moreover, it is laying the foundation for “a network of submarine defences from the Indian to Pacific oceans” involving other nations to check China’s expansionism and prevent its military primacy in the region.
Australia is also a strategic location, reachable by China’s longest-range missiles only. Analysts say the US could base strike assets there as in the second world war when America and Australia fought Japan together. Indeed plans are already in train to expand deployment of US military aircraft in Australia to include bombers carrying anti-ship missiles, a threat to the Chinese navy across the region. The US could also have access to the HMAS Stirling base in Perth for its nuclear-propelled submarines; and Cocos Islands, Australian territory in the Indian Ocean, could be used for surveillance of the disputed South China Sea.
This new strategy is “Integrated Deterrence”. By enhancing allies’ capabilities, the US is “integrating friends and allies into its battlespace and posing a deterrence to China through force multiplication”, says Asian security affairs expert Alexander Neill. Washington and Canberra will therefore conduct more integrated exercises and operate jointly with other allies in the region like India and Japan, which have welcomed AUKUS. With Biden’s strategy, America “ties its forces and those of allies and partners closer together and relies more heavily on them”, allowing for operations closer to Chinese territory. Asian military officials say, “We are moving towards different partners taking charge of patrolling different sectors of the sea, and that will optimise the use of the limited assets we have.” The gaps in US military power in the region are being filled.
In furtherance of his strategy, on Friday Biden hosted the first in-person summit of the “Quad” with leaders of Japan, India and Australia, and discussed Indo-Pacific security, among other issues. And after a telephone conversation last Wednesday between Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, co-operation with France and the European Union in the Indo-Pacific is assured. A formidable collective security architecture is being built to check Chinese ambitions in the region, in the way NATO deters Russia in Europe. China’s “long-standing fear” is being realised, says security analyst Antoine Bondaz. It is “the multi-lateralisation of American alliances in the region”, what Beijing has criticised as an “Asian NATO” in a region heading to be globally pre-eminent in the 21st century and which China wants to dominate.
After its departure from Afghanistan, questions rose about US global leadership. Joe Biden is answering with a convincing new strategy.