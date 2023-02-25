Bitter medicine for crime relief

Noble Philip

Noble Philip

As a young boy, I learned that Buckley’s cough syrup was the cure when your cold turned into a cough that wracked your chest. It tasted awful, but it worked! The makers were making a product that cleared up your congestion and colds. They were not interested in creating a good-tasting product. As a nation, we face a troubling situation with crime and must decide whether we want to cure it. What will we do?

When we see that we have had multiple oil and gas booms and nothing has changed for the better, what should we do? The lives of many of our citizens have not changed after living in the shade of enormous wealth. Multi­national companies have taken our wealth to places unknown to most of us. The crop may have changed from sugar to gas, but the effect is the same. We are living on a plantation; not even the locals, who have benefited, care. We have not a shred of an excuse since The UWI academic George Beckford warned us in 1972 that the result would be persistent poverty.

The dismal picture of a deserted Frederick Street at 7.30 a.m. on Carnival Monday by ­David Abdulah reminds us of the disappearance of Ispat Mittal . Just when we believed we had something worthy, the mask slips off, and we are left barehanded. We are left standing and wondering like the naughty boy who ran away to Scotland, only to discover the ground was as hard and the yard as long. The planters who enslaved our ancestors got rid of the sugar estates, and the bauxite mine owners left Jamaica high and dry, so why do we expect something different? As a point of reference, in the 1970s, bauxite accounted for more than half of Jamaica’s GDP. Now? It is barely five per cent!! Is this the template for our energy sector?

But the problem is not only that of the rape by the multinationals. Our own people discard us like an orange sucked of all its goodness. We are relegated to holding the ropes to keep our brothers out of the available pittances. We have regressed. In the 1950s, the elites had their version of Carnival in The Savannah while the plebs paraded themselves in Marine Square (now known as Independence Square).

The elites were then on trucks. Today, we, the plebs, care for their every imagined need. Do we only exist for their pleasure and comfort? Is there no mercy? Some live tormented lives so that others may live luxuriously. This structural imbalance sets the stage for our crime situation. Our politicians of every stripe have accepted this state of affairs. They lifted not a hand to help the impoverished. Building tall buildings on our Waterfront does not constitute development. While the energy technocrats negotiated reasonably well, what did our politicians do with the receipts they got? How were our lives transformed? Was conspicuous consumption in the boom years worth it?

Not every wrongdoing is punished. When our men and women are broken by their labour in our workplaces, who should care for them? When some shareholders manipulate the stock market for their benefit, who sends them to jail? When we under-invest in some schools while, with the blink of an eye, we bestow a lab or a whole school building for others, what do we expect? When schools do not help our children get an opportunity for a better life, when the hospitals cause us to wait 24 hours or more to see a doctor, how do we keep hope alive? By these actions, we are setting the conditions for violence. The neglected residents become more aggressive, more likely to carry weapons and act without thinking. This hopeless uncertainty about life triggers more violence.

When companies speak about corporate ­social responsibility, what are they describing? As John F Kennedy said, “If a free society cannot help the many who are poor, it cannot save the few who are rich.” There is no desire to transform lives or communities. We gratify ourselves with the obligatory press release and retreat to our coves of comfort. We permit our towns to burn because we foolishly believe it does not affect us.

When we unleash the police with no accountability, we do more harm than good. Police misconduct disconnects the police from the community. The residents no longer view the police as potential allies and neither provide tips nor report crimes. This silence leads to the rise of more violence and the impeding of justice, leaving all our communities unsafe.

To break this cycle and stem the violence, we need to gain an awareness of ourselves and our place in the world. We have to gain self-confidence to get the will to tackle our structural problems. It is not a question of acquiring skills; our nationals run the plants on behalf of the multinationals. Only as we prioritise our interests will we ensure that our institutions and politicians serve us. It is the route to a society that values its citizens in a manner that ensures their well-being.

Are we willing to take the required medicine? Or will we continue to ramajay and not move an inch toward a safe and prosperous society?

—Noble Philip

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Porning our Carnival

Porning our Carnival

If anyone in the country was surprised by the mini­malist style that almost all the designers opted for in outfitting female masqueraders, such poor folks have either detached themselves from Carnival for some time, or ceased to be bothered by the near nakedness of thousands of adults, whose gyrations and simulations of sex could one day erupt into an orgasmic explosion, the effects of which might send some uncontrollable individuals into uncharted dimensions, something akin to never-ending euphoria on steroids.

Rowley’s rusting refinery

Rowley’s rusting refinery

Four months ago, in a column titled “Leaving us behind”, I noted “Guyana is roaring ahead”. Last year, its economy grew by 62.3 per cent—highest in the world. And the momentum continues. Its ever-increasing oil production, currently over 340,000 barrels per day (bpd), is expected to reach the 1.2 million bpd targeted by Exxon before 2027. Indeed, Georgetown is currently auctioning 14 offshore blocks, estimated to hold over ten billion ­barrels of oil.

US State Dept must explain

US State Dept must explain

The capacity of politicians to obfuscate and confuse never ­ceases to amaze.

What appeared to be a straightforward paragraph in the “2022 Trafficking In Persons Report” released by the United States Department of State has become a matter of wild public conjecture and political ammunition for rival sides.

Carnival: evolution or free-for-all?

Carnival: evolution or free-for-all?

The hyped-up Carnival 2023 has concluded, but the lack of changes in the traditional infrastructure and other provisions continue visibly to hurt the ­annual festival.

Immediately after Carnival 2020, the last one preceding the forced cancellation for two years because of Covid-19, I asserted that Carnival post-mortems are usually futile because the vested interests in Carnival are so strong that those with the power to make changes will not attempt to solve the recurring conflicts over our Carnival products.

Bitter medicine for crime relief

Bitter medicine for crime relief

As a young boy, I learned that Buckley’s cough syrup was the cure when your cold turned into a cough that wracked your chest. It tasted awful, but it worked! The makers were making a product that cleared up your congestion and colds. They were not interested in creating a good-tasting product. As a nation, we face a troubling situation with crime and must decide whether we want to cure it. What will we do?

Eugene Chen: a forgotten Trinidadian

Eugene Chen: a forgotten Trinidadian

In 1944, when news reached Trinidad that Eugene Chen had died from neuras­thenia in China, Chien Chiao (the Chinese homonym for Trinidad), a Trinidad Chinese community journal, made the following announcement: “Eugene Chen ­(1879(sic)-1944), Trini­dad’s greatest son and for many years Chinese Foreign Minister, died from a heart attack in Shanghai this year. Born of humble parentage in San Fernando, he practiced as a solicitor in the courts of the colony before going abroad.” (December 1944).