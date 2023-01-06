Black Stalin and Pelé, the greats

Leroy Calliste and Edson Arantes do Nascimento, also known as Black Stalin and Pelé. Two men, black men. Each a master of their craft. Each using that craft to inspire their own and future generations.
Given the ability shared by both men, it seemed too coincidental that they would each pass away within one day of each other: Black Stalin on December 28, and Pelé the following day. At 81 and 82, respectively, both Black Stalin and Pelé would have seen it all.
Stalin grew up in colonial Trinidad, lived through Independence and the 1970s Black Power movement, and witnessed multiple changes to government. Pelé’s rise as a footballing GOAT (Greatest of All Time) overlapped with the creation of Brasilia as his country’s capital in 1960. During his time, the dictatorship that followed in 1964 gave signs of the difficult process of nation-building.
Like Pelé, Stalin’s appeal was more about how he did things in addition to what he did. To be clear, this is not about random comparisons, but the education of these two larger-than-life people who defined their generation. Future generations will not have had the chance to sit under a calypso tent or in a football stadium to bask in the magnificent aura of Stalin and Pelé. Thankfully, they are immortalised through their craft.
The San Fernando City Corp declared Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Black Stalin Day—a day-long celebration of the calypsonian. I’ll join in the celebration by calling to mind the brilliance that lay in Black Stalin’s artistry. While he may not have had the globally iconic status of Pelé, this is really a problem for the wider world (they just don’t know it yet).
Like Stalin himself said in “Caribbean Unity”: “a man who don’t know his history can’t form no unity”. For the sake of posterity in T&T, therefore, Stalin’s legacy must be institutionalised, particularly through our educational system. For now, we can settle on some of his most thought-provoking, motivational and boundary-breaking lyrics that didn’t just challenge the status quo, but tried to change it.
Coming to Black Stalin as a millennial, much of his significant contributions to not just music but socio-political activism were lost on me. Unfortunate as it is that his passing has now inspired me to listen, really listen, to his music and truly appreciate what I consider the “Stalin project”, call it a case of better late than never.
Stalin’s music seemed to encapsulate the collective psyche of the Caribbean. Look to 1979 when Stalin’s “Caribbean Unity” summed up the lack of Caribbean solidarity of his time which is still observed today. “Caricom is wasting time” and “How could a man who don’t know his roots form his own ideology?” were assertive and still relevant things to ponder as individuals, a nation, and a region.
Both men were born into a time of deeply embedded racism. Just as it was important for Stalin to call out racial inequality, so too did Pelé become a symbol of Brazilian unity, particularly inspirational for Afro-Brazilians who experienced segregation in urban parts of Brazil during the late 1960s.
Although there was no known experience of segregation in T&T, racial difference has always been at the centre of our collective conscience. To deny that we have a race problem is to deny reality and truth itself.
Black Stalin did not shy away from calling out racial injustice and calling for racial unity. During the 1995 Dimanche Gras, Stalin performed “Tribute to Sundar Popo”, with the chutney music legend hugging the calypsonian while dancing on stage. Both men had different religious, cultural and musical backgrounds—but they shared the most important thing: a vision for unity.
As Stalin himself said, the Caribbean man is “one race from the same place that make the same trip on the same ship”. Our politics isn’t premised on one race and a common intention. Stalin and Sundar Popo were able to resist racial difference in pursuit of a shared vision. We would do well to follow their example.
Another calypsonian, Denyse Plummer, once described Black Stalin as “our Bob Marley”. If Jamaicans can rally around Marley and his message of “One Love”, then for our sake we should do the same with “One race”.
Pelé, at the time, had an undoubtedly bigger, global stage to share his craft and grow his influence. With the rapid growth in technology, Stalin’s craft has the opportunity to reach an equally global audience. I’ll stick to writing and urge those more technically suited to the task of improving the reach of Stalin’s music by offering suggestions such as remastering his songs to improve quality and refine our listening experience on the most popular music-streaming applications such as Spotify and Apple Music.
YouTube provides another stage for Stalin’s music, particularly lyric videos that can allow for a greater visual appreciation for his song-writing genius. While certain copyright legalities need to be sorted out first, any kind of digitisation of Stalin’s legacy can ensure the preservation of his influence.
The task of electronically preserving Black Stalin’s craft is daunting. Still, as the man himself said, “nothing does come easy”, but “we can make it if we try”.
—Author Jarrel De Matas is a PhD candidate and teaching associate, Department of English, College of Humanities and Fine Arts, University of Massachusetts, Amherst.