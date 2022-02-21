And in a flash, ah heard a crash
Ah couldn’t sleep, ah start to peep
Blackout blackout
Lord, every light went out
The Mighty Sparrow sang there about the great blackout in New York City in 1977, but he could have been describing Trinidad last Wednesday night. The blackout, for close to 12 hours in some places, was an equal-opportunity spreader of concern, and even fear.
Electrified fences surrounding upmarket homes in the western peninsula were rendered useless. The rich found themselves in the same boat as less well-off folks who live at the end of country roads that are badly lit at the best of times. The only saving grace and the only light for much of the night was a magnificent, cloud-shrouded full moon.
Where I lived, it prompted a small socially-distant gathering of neighbours in an impromptu lime outside, in chairs and in one case, camped out in the bed of a pickup truck. Glenfiddich and red wine fuelled the conversation for the adults. To pyjamaed children darting about excitedly with torches, it was like Christmas in February. A light shower broke things up.
Earlier, I’d gone to a nearby supermarket to buy a crate of water and a few other supplies. They’d closed early. Understandably for staff, who needed to be able to travel home safely before it got too dark; not so much for customers. My house has no gas supply. Cooking hobs are electric. Safer and cleaner, but power cuts severely restrict options. If you ran out of boiled or filtered drinking water, you couldn’t put a pot on the fire.
Water supplies from WASA had stopped anyway. I got bottled water at PriceSmart, which had remained open. The lines were not long when I was there, but a few people could be seen buying small power generators. On the way home, driving past one petrol station, I could see that the lines of cars were much longer than usual. The pumps were operating on standby power, but filling up seems to be a normal emergency reflex.
Businesses, schools and public offices closed early. Some businesses reported losses, even though from what I could see, the exceptions were KFC and petrol stations. Clearly the big blackout had implications for national security, and held out the possibility of opportunistic burglaries and home invasion.
The Government has appointed a three-member team to investigate the causes of the big outage. Blackouts in Trinidad are not unprecedented. There was a major one, island-wide, in March 2013. And let’s not forgot the last big occurrence that paralysed this island... the “total policing” roadblocks of March 23, 2015, that caused the mother of all gridlock, and prompted an investigation of its own.
As with the total policing fiasco, many of the questions around Wednesday’s blackout are focusing on causes, liability, potential sanction of people who may be responsible, and compensation to those who suffered losses. Those are important questions, but the opportunity should be taken to address and answer what I think is a bigger one... how the country reduces vulnerability, in the event of a natural or man made disaster in which the effects would be the same -- no power for an extended stretch of time, and epic gridlock in a small land area of about 1.4 million, in which cars number more than one million.
Caribbean islands further to the north and within the arc of deadly annual hurricanes have to deal regularly with power being knocked out totally. Years ago, I was asked by the governor’s office of a British Overseas Territory to draw up a disaster emergency response plan and training session for all the relevant response arms — police, fire, disaster response agency, offices of the premier and governor, telecoms, ham radio, normal radio, TV and social media.
We found that at times of national emergency, special arrangements had to be made to keep open certain lines of communication. People can’t rely on the radio and TV, even if they are back up and working. There’s no power. Surprisingly few people have battery powered radios today. More should be encouraged to keep them handy. My recommendation to telecoms companies — once they restored service -- was to scrap individual plans and temporarily switch on data to all devices, as a public service.
Last Wednesday, a few people on Facebook poked fun at the digital poor, who rely on WhatsApp and the availability of WiFi to be able to function normally every day, for falling silent. All in good fun, but can you see the danger? An inquiry must look hard at recommendations for the citizenry to deal with a catastrophic power outage, and those recommendations should have the input of the leadership of Digicel, TSTT/bMobile, Flow and all telecoms providers.
Our radio stations may be down, but WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other platforms that have servers in the US, are going to be functioning normally. Telecoms providers, banks and other businesses that have sensitive data to safeguard, employ the services of sophisticated data security companies to keep their data safe and uncompromised in all circumstances. So they would understand better than most, why they need to power up all their customers in a disaster management scenario.
There will be challenges with system overload, and even being able to keep our devices powered through an extended blackout. I don’t have the time to go deeply into that here and now, but telecoms companies must see themselves as a complement to traditional media, and in some unavoidable cases, a substitute for it.
In the unlikely but not impossible event that T&T is hit by a strong hurricane and it knocks out the power, (or the more likely event of an earthquake), citizens would need to get important information such as the location of the nearest field hospital to treat the injured, or water trucks to fill our buckets and bottles. These things are an annual reality for our Caribbean brothers and sisters. Do not think that it couldn’t happen here. Treat Wednesday as a dry run.
The author is a media consultant, at oringordon.com